6 Beginner Exercises for Ultimate Muscle Growth

Muscle growth and build-up are crucial for the body as you lose the capacity to maintain muscle without proper exercise. Not only will muscle growth give you a more aesthetic and shredded look, it is good for your overall well-being. Muscle growth provides numerous advantages such as better functional movement, strengthened body, and improved endurance.

That’s why we have curated a list of beginner exercises that men can do for ultimate muscle growth.

Exercises for Muscle Growth

1. Push-Ups

Push-ups tend to be some of the most dynamic and basic exercises that men can do for muscle growth. In addition to muscle gain, push-ups entail several other advantages. This exercise engages the muscles of your legs, chest, abdominals, hips, and arms. Push-ups also help in torching a large amount of calories along with enhancing the flexibility of the body. Furthermore, this exercise will significantly boost your athletic activities and sports performance.

Push-ups also tend to be some of the most versatile exercises that can be done anywhere without the need for any equipment. There are several modifications to this exercise that you can include in your workout once you have built enough strength and stability in the body.

2. Weighted Lunges

Weighted lunges are great exercises for muscle growth in men. They work on the muscles of your quads, abdominals, back, calves, hamstrings, and glutes. This exercise will significantly help you build muscle strength across the major muscle groups of your body.

Weighted lunges help in effective weight management by reducing body fat and boosting your resting metabolism. Thus, they trim excess weight and improve the range of motion of your body. Additionally, it is a good exercise for enhancing the stability and balance so you can maintain a proper posture at all times.

3. Overhead Dumbbell Press

The overhead dumbbell press significantly contributes to muscle growth and strengthens the muscles of your body. It also works on the shoulders, traps, triceps, and core muscles. You can build bigger and broader shoulders by regularly performing this exercise. Overhead dumbbell presses greatly improve core strength by engaging the abdominals, obliques, transverse abdominis, and more.

This exercise also helps men achieve better power output along with enhanced lockout strength. This will significantly build strength in your upper body.

4. Triceps Dip

Triceps dips are wonderful for muscle growth in men. This bodyweight exercise is great for building significant upper body strength, including your shoulders and arms. It also helps in reducing the risk of injuries besides increasing the stability of the upper body.

One of the important advantages of the triceps dip is that it boosts your endurance that is necessary in sporting performances. During the push movement of this exercise, the body tends to rely heavily on the chest and triceps thus improving power against resistance. Triceps dips increase the rate of metabolism of the body, which is advantageous for burning a decent amount of calories even after your workout session is over.

5. Weighted Squats

Weighted squats are one of the great exercises for muscle growth that men can include in their workout regime. There are several variations of weighted squats that target muscles differently. Therefore, beginners should select the exercise that aligns with one's fitness goal and keep changing it to avoid the monotony of the workout.

Weighted squats also promote weight loss by effectively burning fat. They strengthen and add flexibility to the muscles of the lower body. Weighted squats are also a great exercise to strengthen the knee joints, so that you can attempt high-impact workouts without fear.

6. Pull-Ups

Pull-ups are quite basic and most effective exercises that men can include in their workouts for muscle growth. They are efficient as they work on the back muscles, shoulders, and arms and provide muscle gain in the upper body.

Pull-ups significantly enhance the overall fitness level of the body, which is advantageous for cardiovascular health and bone density. Studies have shown that incorporating pull-ups into a regular workout regimen keeps visceral fat, which is dangerous for health, from accumulating.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises will help men to gain muscle by effectively working on the upper as well as lower body. These exercises give other benefits, such as a toned body, fat consumption, improved sports performance, better aerobic fitness, and enhanced overall fitness of the body.

Considering the benefits of these exercises, you should definitely include them in your workout regime.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far