5 Must-Do Beginner Exercises to Get Ripped Body

If you want to get a ripped body, don't keep sticking with the same old moves. Instead, mix up your workout with different exercises to get a ripped body and torch more fat. Some of the exercises, such as crunches and bicep curls, are commonly used to get a shredded and ripped body. However, they alone are inadequate to help you achieve your objective.

To get a ripped body, you need to do exercises that involve multiple joint movements and muscles. These exercises are far better for beginners to build muscle strength and size. Such exercises can also act as cardio workouts and help in reducing the fat percentage in the body, enabling you to get a ripped body.

Exercises for Ripped Body

We have curated a list of the five best exercises beginners can do for a ripped body:

1) Barbell Rollout

Barbell rollouts are a dynamic exercise for beginners. In addition to working on your core muscles, barbell rollouts can enhance core stability, allowing you to perform other exercises more effectively.

How to do it?

Start off in the kneeling position with the barbell in front of you. Slightly lean forward such that your shoulders are directly above the barbell, and grasp the bar with both your hands.

With an engaged core, drive the barbell in the front as far as you can while maintaining the proper form of the exercise. Bring the barbell back to the centre while keeping your back neutral. Repeat. Make sure you carry out the movements of this exercise in a controlled manner.

2) Standing Alternating Shoulder Press

This is one of the most effective exercises for beginners to get shredded bodies, especially shoulders and arms. Standing alternating shoulder presses also help in building muscle mass and improving your lifting capacity.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an elongated position with feet hip-width apart and dumbbells in both hands. Bring your hands over your head with straightened arms and palms angled away from the body.

Lower your right elbow, and bring the weight towards your chin level by bending your elbows without moving the other hand. Bring your arm back to its initial position by straightening it over your head.

Repeat the same movement with your other hand. Do the reps by repeating and alternating for the desired number of times.

3) Barbell Deadlift

Besides getting a shredded body, barbell deadlifts are also beneficial to improve the explosive power of the body along with enhancing its metabolism. This exercise can also effectively work on the core muscles and reduce issues related to the lower back.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated position with your legs apart at the shoulder distance level. Hinge down at your hips while keeping your back flat, and raise the barbell upwards with the straightened arms.

The top movement of the exercise will be in front of your hips. With controlled movement, lower the weight back onto the ground with a straight spine. Repeat.

4) Kettlebell Swing

Kettlebell swings are a good exercise for beginners if they want to get a ripped body. This exercise provides a full body workout along with building the muscles and boosting cardio fitness.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet slightly more apart than the shoulder distance while holding the kettlebell in front of you in both hands with extended arms. Slightly bending your knees, hinge down at your hips, and keep your back flat.

Drive the kettlebell through your legs, and with momentum, stand straight, and bring the kettlebell to the level of your shoulders. Bring the weight back to the initial position while hinging down at the hips. Repeat.

5) Bent Over Row

Bent over row is a great exercise to get a ripped body, as it targets the back muscles along with working on the stability of the body. This exercise can also help in strengthening the major muscle groups in the body.

How to do it?

Start off in the standing position with your knees slightly bent, and bend at your waist level lean forward. Grasp the barbell with both hands in an underhand grip.

While keeping your elbows tucked at the side of your body and back straight, raise the barbell towards your chest. In a controlled manner, bring the barbell back to the starting position.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned exercises can help you get a ripped body by effectively targeting the muscles of both the lower and upper body along with helping you to torch fat. These exercises can also provide a plethora of other benefits, such as better strength, improved endurance, enhanced stamina and more.

However, remember to assume the proper stance for these exercises to avoid getting injured.

