5 Best Calf Exercises to Improve Your Speed

Calf exercises can be especially tough to perform. Power lifters and experienced fitness enthusiasts often struggle to build big calf muscles no matter how much they train their legs. Bulking up these stubborn muscles can be difficult, but with the right exercises and combinations, you can build bigger calf muscles.

We have curated a list of the best calf exercises you can do to improve speed along with enhancing functional movements such as walking, running and jumping. Besides helping to improve speed, these calf exercises can also help in building a bigger calf and increase the range of motion.

Calf Exercises to Improve Speed

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Barbell Split Squat

Barbell split squats are one of the most effective calf exercises. They work on the muscles of your entire leg and are ideal if you want to train your calves Additionally, barbell split squats can tone and strengthen the leg muscles along with the mid-section of the body.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an elongated position while positioning the barbell in line with your trap muscles and across your shoulders. With an engaged core, step one foot forward, and lower the knee of the rear foot towards the ground.

Drive through the front foot while simultaneously raising the rear foot back to the standing position. Swap sides, and repeat. Make sure you remain in a split position throughout the exercise and don't bring both feet together.

2) Stairmaster Exercise

The Stairmaster workout might not be the most interesting and entertaining. However, it's one of the most efficient calf exercises that can help improve speed. You can modify the Stairmaster workout according to your fitness goals and ability.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated position with your hips forward, chest open and shoulders back and down. Make sure you do not rest your bodyweight on the side railings or lean forward, as poor posture can lead to injuriy and reduce the benefits you can reap from the exercise.

Start the exercise as if you're climbing real stairs. Position your entire foot on the steps rather than placing only the heels or balls of the feet. Continue the exercise for the desired duration.

3) Dumbbell Farmer’s Walk

Besides providing a full body workout, the Dumbbell Farmer's Walk is one of the great calf exercises that help improve speed, strengthen muscles and improve power output.

How to do it?

Stand in an elongated position while clutching a pair of dumbbells in both your hands at the sides. With a tall chest and neutral spine, keep the weights in line with your thighs. Move forward with a rigid posture and face looking forward.

Walk through the desired number of steps or reps. For greater engagement of the calves, try walking on your toes. Also, ensure to hold the proper stance for the exercise to avoid getting injured.

4) Seated Calf Raise

Seated calf raises are one of the great calf exercises to help improve speed and boost the size and strength of your calf muscles.

How to do it?

Start off by sitting on the calf raise machine, and stick your upper thighs in the pad of the machine. Make surethe pad rests above your knees. Position the balls on your feet on the foot plate, and lower the heels of your feet as far as you can.

In a slow and controlled manner, raise the heels of your feet while pressing your toes onto the pad. Hold the position of the feet for a few seconds before lowering your feet back to the initial position. Repeat.

5) BOSU Ball Squat

This is another good calf exercise that can improve speed and strengthen other muscles, such as glutes, hamstrings and quads.

How to do it?

Position yourself carefully on the BOSU ball, with your feet planted at the edges of the ball. Make sure to carefully stand on the ball and get the balance right before starting the movement of this exercise to avoid falling or getting injured.

Slowly and with control, descend your body into a squatting position. Keep your shoulders relaxed, spine upright and feet firmly pressed on the BOSU ball before bending your knees and hinging down your hips. Return to the initial position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned calf exercises can help improve your speed along with providing a multitude of benefits like muscle growth and better range of motion.

You can pair these calf exercises with some explosive cardio moves for greater range and more benefits.

