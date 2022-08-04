6 Best Warm-Up Exercises for Men

Dynamic warm-up exercises before workout sessions are important, as they raise the body temperature, elevate the heart rate, activate the body muscles and improve the range of motion. If done correctly and efficiently, warm-up exercises can boost your workout performance.

You can include dynamic exercises and stretches for your warm-up to effectively works the muscles in the entire body.

Best Warm-Up Exercises for Men

We have rounded up a list of the five best warm-up exercises men can do to loosen their muscles and get ready for a strenuous workout. Let's get started:

1) Glute Bridge

Glute Bridge is an efficient warm-up exercise for men to engage and work their lower body. This exercise efficiently stretches the muscles of the legs, back and core. Besides warming up the blood, Glute Bridge also tones the muscles of the legs and midsection.

How to do it?

Lie flat on your back on the floor with your feet pressed on the ground and knees bent. Keep your arms along your body with your palms facing towards the floor.

Raise your hips off the floor so that your shoulders, knees and hips create a straight line. Stay in this position for a few moves before easing back to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Jumping Jack

Jumping jacks are one of the best warm-up exercises for men, as they provide a plethora of benefits. In addition to acting as warm-up exercises, jumping jacks are also effective cardio workouts. They help burn a high number of calories and reduce the fat percentage of the body. They can also be beneficial for strengthening multiple muscles in the body.

How to do it?

Stand in an elongated position with an upright back. Jump outwards by bringing your legs to their sides. Simultaneously lift your arms upwards and sidewards till your hands are at shoulder level. Bring both your hands and legs to the starting position. Repeat for the desired number of times.

3) High Knees

High knees are one of the dynamic warm-up exercises men can do before starting their workouts. If done correctly, high knees can get your heart pumping and sweat breaking in no time. This exercise is also one of the cardio workouts that can help burn a high number of calories and reduce fat in the body.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an upright position. Drive one knee towards your chest while propelling your arms above in a fist-pumping motion in the air before bringing it back to the starting position. Repeat the same movement with the other leg and hand. Repeat these movements quickly for the desired number of movements.

4) Inchworm

Inchworms can help engage your body and are an excellent warm-up exercise. This exercise engages several muscles in the body, including quads, shoulders, core, glutes and hips, which effectively prepares the body for a proper workout. In addition, inchworms also help in stretching and strengthening of the body.

How to do it?

Start off by standing in an elongated position with your back upright. Touch the ground with your palms by hinging down at the hips ehile maintaining straight legs. Move your hands forward in a walking movement such that you assume a higher plank position.

Make sure not to arch your back or sag your hips. Slowly walk backward so that your hands are beside your legs before straightening back to the initial position. Repeat.

5) Upper Back Rotation

Upper back rotation effectively stretch the muscles of the lower and upper body. That helps ensure you do not strain your muscles while doing heavy compound and advanced exercises.

How to do it?

Start off by getting all fours on the floor. Position one hand at the back of your head, and bring the elbow of the same hand downwards. Rotate the said elbow towards the other one, and bring it upwards towards the ceiling by turning your head.

Repeat the movement of the exercise with another elbow. Make sure your eyes follow the movement of your elbows, and your back is in the same position throughout the movement.

6) Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is a versatile warm-up exercise men can do before their workout. It's also an efficient cardio workout that enables full body strengthening. Jumping rope entails many other beenfits besides elevating your heart, such as enhancing balance, improving power output and improving agility.

You can complete the workout with a jumping rope according to your physical ability and fitness goals.

