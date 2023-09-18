Rick and Morty season 7 might face possible delay amid serious misconduct allegations against Justin Roiland

The much-anticipated Rick and Morty season 7 was all set to return to screens on October 15, 2023, with the official announcement coming in late August. Fans were treated to a teaser on Twitter hinting at the continuation of the Rick v. Rick Prime saga.

Co-creator Dan Harmon's revelation that there would be regular annual installments of the show was met with surprise and joy, considering the historical delays that the series had seen. However, the excitement around Rick and Morty season 7 was quickly overshadowed.

Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty's co-creator and voice actor, is now facing serious allegations, as per NBC News. Roiland, who played pivotal roles in the show both off-screen and on-screen, has been accused of serious misconduct involving younger fans.

The series is expected to face potential disruptions in the wake of these revelations. With Roiland being a major force behind Rick and Morty, his exit might severely impact the release and storylines of the upcoming season.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about s*xual abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Will Rick and Morty season 7 delays stem from Justin Roiland's new controversies?

Expand Tweet

As the internet is abuzz with discussions about Rick and Morty season 7, the looming cloud of Justin Roiland's allegations cannot be ignored. NBC News reported that between 2013 and 2022, Roiland allegedly pursued young fans, some of whom were underage. Evidence from messages exchanged between him and multiple young fans on dating apps and social media platforms has come to light.

In these exchanges, reported by NBC News, Roiland is said to have made inappropriate remarks, with instances of turning conversations s*xual.

Graver's allegations involve accusations from two women, one claiming that Roiland allegedly s*xually assaulted her during a Tinder date, and another alleging that Roiland took advantage of her inebriated state. Among the accusers, at least two, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that they were below 16 years old when interacting with the now 43-year-old Roiland, whose attorney has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them "false and defamatory."

Cartoon Network's Adult Swim severed ties with Roiland earlier this year due to domestic abuse allegations. This meant that the network announced that new voice actors would fill the void left by Roiland for both Rick and Morty in the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

The controversies don't end here. Roiland's 2020 charges involving felony domestic battery and false imprisonment, though later dropped due to lack of evidence, were also a major setback.

Meanwhile, Dan Harmon, the show's other co-creator, has yet to comment on Roiland's situation.

The controversies surrounding Roiland create significant uncertainties for Rick and Morty season 7. Though Roiland's voice acting will be replaced, the character arcs and storyline, especially the overarching Rick Prime saga, may face unexpected changes or delays.

The show, known for its episodic comedic adventures sprinkled with loosely tied overarching stories, was said to have a more canon-focused narrative for the seventh season. With Roiland's departure, the commitment to this narrative could be jeopardized.

As anticipation builds for the release of Rick and Morty season 7, the series undoubtedly faces a pivotal moment. The serious allegations against Justin Roiland have profoundly shaken the fandom, casting doubts on the future of the show. The next steps taken by the creators will determine the trajectory of this cherished animated series.