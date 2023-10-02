Rick and Morty season 7 complete schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The much-anticipated Rick and Morty season 7 is finally here, marking yet another chapter in the adventures of the eccentric scientist and his timid grandson. The dynamic duo from Adult Swim's beloved sci-fi comedy is set to return, promising fans a season filled with excitement, humor, and unexpected twists.

Debuting on October 15, 2023, Rick and Morty season 7 comes with a refreshed episode release strategy, breaking away from the series' past patterns. Unlike the sporadic release schedules of the earlier seasons, this time, viewers will be treated to a consistent flow of weekly episodes.

However, the new season is about more than just about consistent release dates. Fans should brace themselves for significant plot twists, character returns, and a major change in voice acting. With co-creator Justin Roiland exiting the show, the recasting of characters he previously voiced brings an air of unpredictability.

Rick and Morty season 7 release schedule explained

Episode Number Episode Title Date Release Timing (PST /CST/GMT/IST/ACST) 1 How Poopy Got His Poop Back October 15 8 PM/10 PM/3 AM/8:30 AM/12:30 PM 2 The Jerrick Trap October 22 8 PM/10 PM/3 AM/8:30 AM/12:30 PM 3 Air Force Wong October 29 8 PM/10 PM/3 AM/8:30 AM/12:30 PM 4 That’s Amorte November 5 8 PM/10 PM/3 AM/8:30 AM/12:30 PM 5 Unmortricken November 12 8 PM/10 PM/3 AM/8:30 AM/12:30 PM 6 Rickfending Your Mort November 19 8 PM/10 PM/3 AM/8:30 AM/12:30 PM 7 Wet Kuat Amortican Summer November 26 8 PM/10 PM/3 AM/8:30 AM/12:30 PM 8 Rise of the Numbericons: The Movie December 3 8 PM/10 PM/3 AM/8:30 AM/12:30 PM 9 Mort: Ragnarick December 10 8 PM/10 PM/3 AM/8:30 AM/12:30 PM 10 Fear No Mort December 17 8 PM/10 PM/3 AM/8:30 AM/12:30 PM

Delving deeper into the episode details, Rick and Morty season 7 is set to open with How Poopy Got His Poop Back, hinting at the return of the much-loved character, Mr. Poopybutthole. His potential return to the series promises an engaging plotline, especially considering the last time we saw him in a rather somber mood.

The season's debut episode name not only sparks curiosity for Mr. Poopybutthole's story arc but also opens the floor to questions regarding the new voice behind the character, given Roiland's departure.

On September 18, 2023, fans got a tantalizing glimpse of the new season when the opening sequence for Rick and Morty season 7 was released online. The intro teases interesting developments for the forthcoming season, including a panorama of zombies, a muscular Summer deadlifting Rick, Swole Jerry, giant heads, an alien palace, and much more.

As Rick and Morty season 7 approaches, there's keen anticipation about who will replace Justin Roiland's iconic voice roles for the lead characters. While Roiland voiced not just the titular duo but others like Mr. Poopy Butt Hole, the decision is whether one or two new actors will take these roles.

Nonetheless, the return of the main supporting cast, including Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, and Sarah Chalke, assures continuity. Kari Wahlgren, Brandon Johnson, and Keith David are also expected to reprise their roles.

What to expect

With Rick and Morty season 7, expectations are soaring. The introductory episode title suggests a captivating narrative centered around Mr. Poopy Butt Hole's journey of redemption. Given his last sighting during season 6's poignant moments, his story might be a significant part of this season's storyline.

Another significant point of interest is the teaser released for the upcoming season. The cryptic hints drop intriguing possibilities - from "Rick and Morty sounding more like themselves" to intriguing questions about Jerry and Summer's fate.

While many plot points remain shrouded in mystery, fans of Rick and Morty season 7 can surely anticipate a roller-coaster of emotions and adventures. Adding to the excitement, the season seems to offer more continuity and clarity regarding its narrative flow.

The consistent release schedule ensures that fans don't have to endure long waiting periods between episodes, making season 7 a smooth experience for fans worldwide.

Rick and Morty season 7 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons yet, blending the show's signature humor with intriguing plot developments. While the departure of Justin Roiland might introduce a new flavor to the series, the essence of Rick and Morty's adventures remains, ensuring fans a season they won't forget.