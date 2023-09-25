Rick and Morty season 7 trailer reveals new voice actors for the characters

The popular animated series Rick and Morty is slated to return with season 7 on October 15, 2023. The creators, Adult Swim, also posted a trailer for the upcoming season. While most of the voice actors for the upcoming season have been revealed, the replacement of the show's creator Justin Roiland is still under wraps. The show's executive producer, Steven Levy told the fans in July that the recasting procedure was near completion.

Adult Swim decided to part ways with Justin following allegations of domestic violence against him. Roiland didn't just create the show, he also voiced the show's titular characters, the mad scientist, Rick, and his grandson, Morty. Roiland began making the show in 2012 with Dan Harmon.

Rick and Morty season 7: Two secret but new voice actors join the cast, identity to be revealed when the show releases

Upon the removal of Roiland from the show, there was a huge void to be filled regarding the voice actors for the titular characters of the show. Producer Steven Levy and Adult Swim made changes with haste. They confirmed that two new voice actors have been appointed to keep Rick and Morty still active for their space adventures.

At the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con producer Steven Levy said that they were closing in on the end of the recasting process. He added that it would be great as the actors are "sound-alikes."

"The characters are the same characters. No change," Levi said.

Other characters that will have new castings besides Rick and Morty include Mr. Poopyb*tthole, a longtime family friend of the Smiths, and Mr. Meeseeks. The other members of the Smith family will be voiced by the actors who have been voicing them all along.

Chris Parnell will return as Jerry Smith, Morty and Summer's father. Spencer Grammer will continue to voice Summer, Morty's sister while Sarah Chalke will once again voice Beth Smith, Rick's daughter, and Morty's mother.

An insider at Adult Swim spoke about the show amidst the controversy surrounding the removal of Justin Roiland.

“We want the show to speak for itself. We believe in the strength of the season and our new voices and we want to preserve the viewing experience for fans," the insider said.

Fans can expect the show to continue with the same candor that it did as per the producers of the series. The new season of Rick and Morty will have ten episodes and premiere on October 15, 2023.