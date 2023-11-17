Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 3 “Air Zoom Flight 5” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A new "Air Zoom Flight 5" shade of the Nike Zoom GT Cut 3 sneaker, introduced recently, will enter the company's lineup in 2024. This upcoming variation of the advanced Zoom GT Cut 3 silhouette will be clothed in a White/Midnight Navy-Metallic Silver-Sail-Mystic Teal-Black scheme.

On February 13, 2024, Nike and other chosen retailers will begin selling the Air Zoom GT Cut 3 "Air Zoom Flight 5" colorway, both online and in their physical stores. Note that the given launch date has been announced in initial reports from Sole Retriever, which is still pending confirmation from Nike. The item comes in sizes specific to guys, and the suggested retail price is $200.

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 3 “Air Zoom Flight 5” shoes are dressed in White and Midnight Navy ensemble

With the imminent launch of the Air Zoom GT Cut 3 in a palette that takes inspiration from the Air Zoom Flight 5, Nike's venture into merging the past and present seamlessly hits a new high point. The shoe successfully combines elements of both its past and its innovative spirit.

This latest installment of the Greater Than collections, which has only been seen so far in its premiere "White Picante Red" colorway and the "All-Star" version aimed for younger sneaker enthusiasts, now pays respect to the classic Air Zoom Flight 5, which was most notably worn by basketball superstar Jason Kidd.

At the NBA All-Star Weekend in February 2024, the Zoom GT Cut 3 "Air Zoom Flight 5" sneakers are going to be a notable product. It features an elegant color scheme that is mostly white and midnight navy, with accents of shiny silver, sail, mystic teal, and black.

The layout cleverly blends aspects from the Air Zoom Flight 5, as shown by its wavy nubuck toppings as well as the peculiar circular trademark window located near the collar areas, both of which are evocative of the original silhouette's one-of-a-kind characteristics.

The detailed sewing around the collar is an additional feature that calls back to the aesthetic of the vintage sneaker. This model is significant for the introduction of Nike Basketball's first-ever application of the ZoomX padding technology, which is a substantial update.

Because of this cutting-edge innovation, which guarantees unparalleled ease and agility, it is an excellent option for professionals who are looking for both performance and flair. Additionally, the sole unit of the Zoom GT Cut 3 has a creamy white color, and it features a sturdy and sticky rubber outer sole unit that provides superior grip on the court.

The Swoosh press office described the newly released GT Cut 3 sneaker model as follows:

“The Nike G.T. Cut 3 is designed to help players create separation from their opponent with as much speed as possible. Its new superpower: a Nike ZoomX Foam midsole, appearing for the first time in a Nike Basketball shoe.”

Additional details about the high-tech sneaker's construction and characteristics are as follows:

“The G.T. Cut 3 features a lightweight textile upper that’s reinforced using Flywire technology to help lock in the forefoot. A TPU component wrapping around the lateral sidewall adds to the containment and helps keep players over the footbed when stopping and cutting on a dime.”

Keep an eye out for the brand-new Air Zoom GT Cut 3 "Air Zoom Flight 5" footwear that will be released in 2024. Sign up on Swoosh's website or download the SNKRS app if you're interested in adding a pair to your shoe collection.