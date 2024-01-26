Air Jordan 5 “Black Cat” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Cat" will be the latest AJ5 colorway to join the Jordan Brand’s holiday 2024 launch roster. The Jordan Brand insider Zsneakerheadz recently revealed the anticipated mockup.

The Air Jordan 5 "Black Cat" sneakers are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime around the holiday season of 2024, as per early reports from Zsneakerheadz. Note that this release's official word is pending confirmation from Jordan Brand.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold online and on the physical sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few other associated retail shops.

More details about the Air Jordan 5 “Black Cat” sneakers

Another look at the Air Jordan 5 Black Cat shoes (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Sneaker culture considers the Air Jordan "Black Cat" pattern an old favorite. The first shoe with this style was the 2006 Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" characterized by Michael Jordan's dominant basketball position. The monochrome color design symbolized Jordan's predation and grabbed sneaker fans.

Alongside the re-release of the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" comes the Air Jordan 5 "Black Cat" for the holiday season 2024. The lasting impact of the "Black Cat" moniker will be strengthened with this launch, which promises to combine conventional aesthetics with modern creativity.

As part of the ongoing series of launches with an all-black theme, the Air Jordan 5 comes in a hue palette that consists of Anthracite, Black, and Off Noir. This sleek appearance is characterized by an exterior composed entirely of black nubuck, which is accentuated with anthracite details on the distinctive Jumpman emblems and shark tooth detailing on the midsole.

When it comes to comfort, the midsole is equipped with air components. These shoes include a rubber outsole as well as semi-translucent netting on the lateral panels, both of which are distinguished characteristics.

The Nike webpage outlined the beginnings of the fifth-numbered Air Jordan model as:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

In the additional content, Jordan Brand emphasizes the extraordinary design of the fifth trademark shape:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Air Jordan 5 “Black Cat” shoes that will be accessible during the 2024 holiday. Jordanheads and other interested shoppers can stay tuned to Swoosh’s website or register on the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

Other variants of the fifth model, which will be unveiled in the following months of 2024, have been created by Jordan Brand in addition to the "Black Cat" hue stated earlier. According to preliminary sources, several variants, such as "El Grito," "Sail," "White Black," and others, are now being readied for launch in the not-too-distant future.

