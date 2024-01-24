Air Jordan 5 Retro SE Sail shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 5 Retro SE “Sail” recently emerged on the internet in early images released by sneaker insiders like @zSneakerheadz, @knowing_kicks, and @xcsnkr. The shoe will be entirely decked in a Sail/Black-Light Orewood Brown-Coconut Milk palette.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro SE Sail colorway is anticipated to enter the footwear scene on April 20, 2024, as per Sole Retriever and other sources. Note that the official launch date of these shoes is kept under cover as of now.

They will be available for purchase at Nike, its SNKRS app, and a few other select Jordan Brand stores, both online and in-store. There is a retail price of $210 for men's sizes and $160 for grade school sizes.

More details about the Air Jordan 5 Retro SE Sail sneakers

Take another look at the sneakers (Image via Instagram/@knowing_kicks)

The Air Jordan 5 stands out when considering Nike's extraordinary progress and the reimagining of basketball sneakers. The Air Jordan 5 has been a footwear icon since its 1990 debut.

New iterations of the shoe tend to be launched all across the year. The Jordan 5 will be released in a new special edition (SE) colorway with the "Sail" hue as a component of Jordan Brand's Spring 2024 array of models.

The Air Jordan 5 Retro SE Sail sneakers are entirely decked in black, light orewood brown, and coconut cream hues all over. While the majority of the top is covered in sail colors, the lace set is dominated by coconut milk throughout the shoe.

Additionally, the sockliner as well as the upper portion of the canvas tongue, which is adorned with a Jumpman emblem, are both adorned with black elements. A cream-colored midsole is located beneath the foot, and the black shark teeth that are located close to the toes are given a white splatter effect. The outsole is made of semi-translucent worn rubber at the same time.

Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 5 is popular among Jordan fans. On the brand's site, this model's account and design elements are:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

Jordan Brand highlights the fifth trademark shape's amazing design in the supporting text:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 5 Retro SE “Sail” shoes that will supposedly arrive around spring 2024. Jordanheads and other interested readers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s website and its SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.

Besides the aforementioned "Sail" colorway, Jordan Brand has prepared some other iterations of the fifth model that will be presented in the coming months of 2024. Variations, including "El Grito," "White Black," and more are being prepared for launch in the near future, as per early reports.