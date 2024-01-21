Air Jordan 5 El Grito shoes: Everything we know so far

A well-known Jordan Brand insider named @zSneakerheadz recently shared the new Air Jordan 5 El Grito sneaker mockup. This Air Jordan 5 El Grito shoe will be entirely wrapped up in a Diffused Taupe/Dark Pony-Sail-Apple Green color palette.

Sometime during September 2024, the Air Jordan 5 El Grito variant is anticipated to hit the shelves, as per early reports. Note that the actual release date is still kept secret by the Swoosh brand. They will be available for purchase at Nike and other select Jordan Brand stores, both online and in-store.

More details about Nike's Air Jordan 5 El Grito shoes

A fantastic year is on the horizon for Jordan Company in 2024, and among the many thrilling launches that are scheduled to take place, the legendary Air Jordan 5 is going to be one of the most notable.

And the announcement of the latest revamp of the series has generated even more excitement than before. The Jordan 5 shoe with a Mexican-inspired design and the name "El Grito" is expected to be released this year, as reported by source zSneakerheadz.

This fresh Air Jordan 5 is reported to have a paint scheme consisting of a diffused taupe, dark pony, sail, and apple green. However, its design specifics are still being kept under wraps. One of the captivating aspects of this edition is that it was inspired by Mexico and the El Grito festival.

Expand Tweet

An important event in Mexican history, the annual commemoration of Miguel Hidalgo's emblematic cry for independence marks the dawn of the Mexican War of Independence, which in turn marks the nation's independence from Spanish supremacy. Miguel Hidalgo declared the declaration of independence.

The Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 5 is a common pick among Jordan brand devotees. According to the maker's web page, the following are the plot and design influences of this sneaker layout:

“In his 1989 - 1990 season, it was clear that MJ was better than ever. Setting a points per game personal record, he drained 69 points against Cleveland. He hit 92 three-pointers, compared to only 68 in all prior seasons combined. Every aspect of MJ's game was flawless, but it was his dogfight-like flight that separated him from every other player on the planet.”

Expand Tweet

Jordan Brand highlights the fifth signature shape's stunning design in the accompanying text:

“Tinker Hatfield took inspiration from Jordan's biting style and, likening it to an American WWII fighter plane, he designed the Air Jordan V with shark-tooth shapes on the midsole. Paired with a clear outsole, the shoe an imbued a ferocity reminiscent of its relentless muse.”

Be sure to keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 5 El Grito sneakers. To be the first to know when these sneakers hit store shelves, sneakerheads need to subscribe to the Swoosh brand's website or download the SNKRS app.

Besides the aforementioned Air Jordan 5 El Grito sneakers, the Jumpman label is also preparing another "Sail" colorway of the fifth silhouette that is expected to be dropped sometime in April 2024, as per Zsneakerheadz. They will be dressed in a Sail/Black/Light Orewood Brown/Coconut Milk palette and supposedly sold by Nike, its SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected users.