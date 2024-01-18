Nike Air Force 1 Low Adobe shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh prepared yet another Nike Air Force 1 Low Adobe variation for the 2024 launch roster to continue its streak of interesting colorways for this new year.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Adobe colorway is expected to enter the shoe market on January 22, 2024, as per early information from House of Heat. These shoes are anticipated to be offered via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected sellers. This shoe will be dropped with a selling price label of $120 for each pair.

Full details of the Nike Air Force 1 Low Adobe shoes

Nike Air Force 1 Low Adobe sneakers (Image via Twitter/@solesupplier)

The Nike Air Force 1 tends to serve as a blank page for the most artistic endeavors to come from the company, and the most recent Nike Air Force 1 Low Adobe edition is not an exception to this rule. In the same way that the earthen structure and elegance connected with its moniker serve as a source of inspiration, this harmonic combination of hues and textures is produced.

The footwear was largely constructed out of clean, pure white leather that seamlessly highlights the ageless beauty of the shape. This foundation is matched by midsoles as well as tongue flaps made of nylon, which incorporate an unpretentious flecking pattern. These midsoles and tongue flaps, with their subtle variation, offer a sense of dimension and texture that is reflective of the rough surfaces of adobe architecture.

On the other hand, the "Adobe" motif is exemplified nicely by the selection of burgundy red. A single, powerful shade of burgundy is the focal point of the sneaker, as shown in the images of these shoes.

This shade does not differentiate much between the Team Red and Dragon Red tones that are mentioned. The midfoot swoosh along with the heel top are both adorned with this stylish color, which is embodied in suede. This color imparts a sense of love and opulence to the sneaker. The layout is finished off with color-matched rubber outsoles that, in addition to reflecting the rich burgundy, encapsulate the elegance of the footwear.

In the following manner, Team Swoosh provides a rundown of the captivating voyage that the Nike Air Force 1 model has taken over the course of four decades:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the heel and tongue (Image via Twitter/@solesupplier)

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Adobe shoes are rumored to be making their debut on the sneaker market anytime in the next few days, so make sure you keep a lookout for them. Those who are interested in acquiring them are encouraged to maintain a connection with Nike's website and its SNKRS app in order to receive regular updates regarding their launch.