Nike Air Max 270 "Burgundy" sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label has launched a new iteration of Nike Air Max 270 dressed in white and burgundy. Most Nike sneakers are made mainly for better performance for sportspeople and activities like running, exercising, and others. But Nike Air Max 270 is specially designed as a lifestyle sneaker for fashionistas and sneaker collectors.

Designed by Senior Creative Director of Nike Dylan Raasch, the Air Max 270 was inspired by the Air Max 93 and Air Max 180. The Air unit on the sneaker model is the biggest ever seen on a Nike shoe. This advanced lifestyle sneaker, Nike Air Max 270 "Burgundy," hit the market on July 11th. The price tag for the shoe is $160. The shoe will be available via the official Nike store, the SNKRS app, and other selected sneaker retailers.

Nike Air Max 270 "Burgundy" sneakers arrived in men's sizes

Nike Air Max 270 "Burgundy" sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Max 270 is a standout in Nike, Inc.'s catalog and exhibits extraordinary longevity past the typical lifespan of contemporary items. The Air Max 270 has maintained its momentum since its launch in 2018 and has quickly established itself as a cornerstone of the brand's lifestyle division, unlike many recently introduced Air Max models, which only last a brief time on the market.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 270 "Burgundy" sneaker has a crisp white mesh upper that is discreetly enhanced by a rich burgundy leather heel that overlays along with mudguards, giving an amazing color contrast as well as a sense of aesthetic depth. A black Swoosh cuts through the spotless white mesh overlay on the side.

The deep burgundy accent that wraps the heel adds a wave of color and substance to the otherwise austere backdrop, which is what makes this shoe unique. An all-white midsole gives the shoe a polished appearance, while a burgundy outsole peeks out from underneath to complete the aesthetic.

The new sneaker model features a breathable upper, a slip-on design, and an exaggerated heel. The shoe has a neoprene stretch bootie construction that allows for a snug fit, while its 3-piece midsole and engineered mesh upper offer durability. The shoe has a sleek silhouette and exaggerated tongue that give it a vintage feel. Nike stated on the site while introducing the new model:

"Legendary Air gets lifted. Our first lifestyle Air Max brings you style, comfort and a whole lot of Air. An extra-large window in the heel lets you show off one of our greatest innovations and delivers plush cushioning. Add a lightweight upper, low-cut collar and pops of color and you’ve got the perfect kicks for everyday fun."

In 1978, Nike's groundbreaking Air technology made its debut in footwear. The Air Max 1 debuted in 1987 with transparent Air technology on the heel, giving sneakerheads a chance to view the Air cushioning in addition to just experiencing it. Since then, the following generation of Air Max shoes has become popular among collectors and sportspeople thanks to its eye-catching color schemes and dependable, light cushioning.

Nike Air Max 270 may not be as popular as other Swoosh models like Air Jordan and SB Dunk, but as a lifestyle sneaker model, it is still quite highly demanded among sneakerheads. Fans will be able to buy the new Burgundy Air Max 270 now from Nike.

Poll : 0 votes