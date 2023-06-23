Nike Air Max 90 "Panda" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike, the Oregon-based athletic wear firm, is continually inventing new hues for its iconic sneaker models as well as fresh styles for its expanding catalog. Keeping up with this trend, the company released yet another colorway of its well-known Air Max 90 model. The sneaker is totally covered in black and white makeup, hence its moniker "Panda."

The recently launched Air Max 90 "Panda" colorway is currently available for purchase. These sneakers are marked with a retail price tag of $130 USD for each pair. Sneaker lovers can get their hands on them via the online as well as the offline stores of Nike and some of its associated sellers. The pairs are offered in men's sizing options ranging from US 6 to US 15.

Nike Air Max 90 "Panda" shoes are inspired by Nike Dunk Low color palette

Here's a detailed look at the Panda sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

From the timeless Air Force 1 to the fashionable Dunk Low, the Swoosh's fresh wave of Panda-themed hues adorns each pair. And now, the iconic Air Max 90 has joined this storied list. The legendary sportswear brand appears to be leaving no stone untouched, as nearly every prominent model in its repertoire has been drenched in this black-and-white magic.

The Air Max's beginnings and its evolution over the years have been highlighted on Swoosh's page as,

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning."

Here's another look at the shoes (Image via Twitter/@sneaker_wars)

The "Panda" title is a clear representation of the color scheme of this Air Max 90, which effortlessly blends pristine white with rich black. The white components on the exterior adorn the ventilated mesh upper, ensuring comfort without sacrificing the design. It appears the nylon tongue is also white, blending in with the leather reinforcements and midsoles to form an impeccable base.

The stark contrast generated by the black elements is where this combination truly exhibits its depth. Soft black nubuck is used for the mudguards, and the leather Swooshes provide a touch of sophistication. The TPU plastic eyestays, as well as heel overlays, air-containing units, and rubber outer sole units, adopt this dark tone, offering a striking contrast to the white parts.

Take a closer look at the heels of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The description of the newly launched "Panda" colorway on the Swoosh's official website reads,

"Nothing as fly, nothing as comfortable, nothing as proven. The Nike Air Max 90 stays true to its OG running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, stitched overlays and classic TPU details. Classic colors celebrate your fresh look while Max Air cushioning adds comfort to the journey."

Sneakerheads should not pass up the freshly released Air Max 90 "Panda" shoes which are available at the aforementioned location. Readers can sign up on the official Swoosh website or get the SNKRS app to obtain timely updates on the silhouette's other future color schemes.

Poll : 0 votes