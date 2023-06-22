EA Sports x NFL x Nike Air Max 90 "Play Like Mad" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

As the arrival date of Madden 24 gets closer, EA Sports is teaming up with Nike to develop a Nike Air Max 90 for the special day. Nike has adorned the sneaker with football-like leather and NFL hues, pushing you to "Play Like Mad." The latest iteration comes in a Velvet Brown/Black-Black-Game Royal-University Red-Cacao Wow color palette. This colorway is created with distinct material featuring textured leather panels.

According to Sole Retriever, the fresh new EA Sports x NFL x Nike Air Max 90 "Play like Mad" sneakers will be arriving sometime in the fall of 2023. Each set of these sneakers will cost $150, with men's sizing options. These shoes will be available on Nike's website, the SNKRS app, a range of other retailing platforms as well as offline places.

EA Sports x NFL x Nike Air Max 90 "Play Like Mad" shoes are covered in brown leather overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Play like Mad" shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-based sportswear titan, Nike, has never failed to capture the eye of fans and sneaker enthusiasts. With the introduction of the Air Max footwear range in 1987, it stood up to its position as a shoe genius, forever changing the direction of running shoes.

The label expanded its Air Max heritage even further with the release of the Air Max 90 in 1990, a model that was a major commercial success. The silhouette was the brainchild of Tinker Hatfield, an acclaimed and widely recognized Swoosh label designer who also produced many other iconic trainers such as the Air Jordan 3.

The Air Max origins and its evolution over the years has been underlined on the Swoosh's webpage as:

“The 90s were a turning point in culture — art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone.”

The cautiously crafted Nike Air Max 90 "Play Like Mad" features a textured brown top that evokes the coarse nature of a pigskin football. In addition, the underlay, as well as mudguard, are wrapped in dark brown silky leather. The game's "Play Like Mad" tagline is beautifully stamped on the mudguard leather, adding a vibrant touch.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the EA Sports x Nike Air Max 90 "Play Like Mad" Official Look at the EA Sports x Nike Air Max 90 "Play Like Mad" 🏈 https://t.co/MyVcNzkrEM

The outer sole unit as well as the interior are adorned with royal blue and red decorations, which are inspired entirely by the NFL's original insignia. This color scheme complements the Buffalo Bills' uniforms, forming a flawless link between the footwear and the team's visual identity.

A set of customized insoles with the Madden emblem and images suggestive of a coach's playbook enhances to the edition's rarity.

Fans of sneakers should look out for the recently unveiled EA Sports x NFL x Nike Air Max 90 "Play Like Mad" sneakers, which are set to release sometime later this year. Readers are advised to register on the official Nike website or download the SNKRS app to receive timely information on the debut of these pairs.

Poll : 0 votes