Nike Air Max 1 "World Make" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike celebrated the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 sneaker model throughout 2022, giving it multiple GRs, special-edition, and collaborative makeovers. The label is continuing the trend by launching new iconic makeovers in 2023, including the latest "World Make" makeover.

Nike has focused much of its attention on the Air Max 1 in 2023, releasing iconic makeovers such as "Timeless," "United in Victory," "Big Bubble," "Shima Shima," and more. The latest "World Make" makeover is a neutral and simple design that will be released exclusively in Korea.

An official release date for the Air Max 1 "World Make" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to Hypebeast and Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike Korea, the SNKRS app, and select retailers sometime in 2023.

Nike Air Max 1 "World Make" sneakers will be released exclusively in South Korea

Nike has been providing athletes with the best technology and sneakers since its inception in 1964. The label started its sneaker journey with the launch of the revolutionary Moon Shoe running shoe. Even years later, Nike continues to surprise its fans with running sneakers, and one of the most frequently to be dressed is the beloved and revolutionary Air Max 1 sneaker model.

The Air Max 1 is one of the most legendary running shoe-turned-lifestyle silhouettes. The sneaker model was launched in 1987 by sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who gave it a unique concept in the form of a visible air unit inspired by the Pompidou, a structure in France.

Although the Air Max 1 sneaker model was launched as a running shoe, it has been widely accepted as a lifestyle choice over time. The official Nike site introduces the sneaker model and its history as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

Japan may be regarded as the mecca of the sneaker culture, however, there are many other Asian countries who love the community. One of the most influential countries of which is South Korea. To further step up the game, the Swoosh label will be adding an exclusive makeover of the Air Max 1 for Korea.

The upper of the sneakers comes constructed out of earth-friendly and sustainable material, including hemp and woven textiles. A multi-material assembly is carried with hemp, woven textiles, rubber, and tumbled leather. The base of the shoe is clad in robust hemp upon the toe boxes, collars, quarter panels, and heels.

Another material is added into the mix with tumbled leather mudguards, trims, and swooshes. A black lining covers the entire sneaker model, matching the eyelets and the branding details on the insoles.

Highlight includes "World Make" "WM" initials stitched upon tongue tags, and "Designed for sport. Crafted for life. World Make" lettering on insoles. The look is finished off with sail midsoles and black rubber outsoles.

The pair is rumored to release for $170. However, as mentioned earlier, no official date of release has been provided by the brand.

