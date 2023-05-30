Nike Air Max 1 "All Petals United" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant commemorated the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 sneaker model throughout 2022 and gave it multiple GRs, special-edition, and collaborative makeovers. Now, the label is continuing the trend by launching brand-new iconic makeovers to it in 2023. The latest offering to appear is the "All Petals United" makeover.

In 2023, the Air Max 1 has received much of the Swoosh label's attention, as it launched iconic makeovers like "Timeless," "United in Victory," "Big Bubble," "Shima Shima," and more. The latest "All Petals United" makeover is neutral and has been kept simple. However, it will be released as a part of a sneaker pack.

An official release date for the Air Max 1 "All Petals United" makeovers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, but according to the media outlet, House of Heat, the pair will be released in 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "All Petals United" sneakers feature a mini multi-colored swoosh logo

Nike has continued to serve athletes with the best in technology and in the sneaker world, ever since its inception in 1964. The label kick-started its sneaker journey with the launch of a revolutionizing running shoe, the Moon Shoe. Even after years, the label still continues to surprise its fans with running sneakers.

One of the most legendary running shoe-turned lifestyle silhouettes is the Air Max 1. The sneaker model was launched in 1987 by the beloved sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, who gave it a unique concept in the form of a visible air unit inspired by the Pompidou, a structure in France.

Even though the Air Max 1 sneaker model was launched as a running shoe, over time it has been accepted as a lifestyle choice. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model and its history as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The latest Air Max 1 "All Petals United" makeover comes after the brand revealed a similar makeover of the Air Force 1. The second entrant sneaker comes clad in a perfect mix of subtleness and vividness. The pair will be released as a springtime-themed offering.

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of mesh material in a white hue, which is complemented by the light neutral hue upon the heels and mudguards overlaid with suede material. The forefoot overlay features a multi-colored mini embroidered swoosh, which is a signature for the sneaker pack.

The profile swooshes of the sneaker comes clad in a dark green-hued Swoosh logo. The multi-colored detailing is carried forward upon the corduroy heel detailing. The look is finished off with sail sole unit and multi-colored outsoles.

Details like Rose graphic upon the tongue tags, pink-hued "Nike Air" branding on heels, and "All Petals United" lettering upon the insoles completes the design. The pair is rumored to launch in the coming months of 2023 via Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers.

