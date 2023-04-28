Nike Air Force 1 Low "All Petals Unit" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

After giving the iconic Air Force 1 sneaker model a lavish 40th-anniversary celebration in 2022, Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant, is continuing the trend by launching brand-new makeovers in 2023. The Swoosh label's latest offering is the Air Force 1 Low sneaker model in an "All Petals Unit" makeover.

The brand stood up to its name as a footwear genius by launching multiple makeovers of its classic and popular sneaker models like Air Force 1. The label continues to capitalize on Air Force 1's popularity by adding more premium and iconic makeovers.

The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "All Petals Unit" comes clad in a neutral makeover. The Swoosh label is yet to provide a release date for the Air Force 1 Low "All Petals Unit" sneakers. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "All Petals Unit" sneakers feature a multi-colored swoosh logo

Legendary sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore introduced the Air Force 1 sneaker model to the world in 1982. The shoe gained the attention of fans and sneakerheads as it came in a minimalistic, clean, and sophisticated outlook. The Air Force 1 sneaker model was originally released as a basketball shoe. However, over time, the sneakerheads have accepted it as a lifestyle and streetwear choice.

The sneaker model has maintained its global pop-cultural relevance in the sneaker community for more than four decades by being clad in unique makeovers and iterations. The model has been recognized for its clean look and appealing characteristics. On Nike's website, the history and current-day relevance behind the Air Force 1 sneaker model is described as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe.”

The silhouette stands out as a gem in the sneaker universe as it is considered versatile and can be styled in daring to ultra-minimalist ways. The upcoming Air Force 1 Low "All Petals Unit" sneakers follow a subtler design. The shoe's upper is constructed from a mix of smooth white leather and tumbled bone leather material.

The shoe's base is clad in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and tongues. The white base contrasts with the bone-hued tumbled leather material, which is placed upon the forefoot overlays, lacing system, and heel counters.

The design is enhanced by multiple eye-catching details added with the tonal embroidered flower at the lateral ankle and a small rose motif on the tongue. The multi-colored Swoosh logos, the 3D embroidery, and the miniature marking at the forefoot add vibrant detail.

The design details are finished off with green heel tabs and retro-inspired insoles. The look is finished off with white midsoles and bone rubber outsoles. The pair is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon, priced at $130.

