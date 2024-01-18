Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rainbow Shoelace Swoosh" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker design is being prepared for another distinctive makeover, aptly dubbed “Rainbow Shoelace Swoosh,” as it features shoelace swoosh on the sides.

Preliminary indications from House of Heat and other sources suggest the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rainbow Shoelace Swoosh" shoes are slated to hit the market sometime in the spring of 2024. Nike has not yet specified when exactly these pairs will be available for purchase.

According to reports, they will be made available through the SNKRS app, as well as a multitude of connected retail partners, as well as through the digital and physical sites of Nike. These pairs will be offered in kids' exclusive sizes.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Rainbow Shoelace Swoosh" sneakers feature a white base

Here's another look at the upcoming kids sneakers (Image via Nike)

The vivid Rainbow Shoelace Swoosh Air Max 1 that was recently revealed by the Swoosh has been followed by the introduction of a comparable Nike Air Force 1 Low. This shoe, like its Air Max cousin, maintains the same spirit of playfulness and imagination. It embraces the leather-white structure, which is a tribute to the sneaker's illustrious history along with its enduring allure.

Quite evidently, the rainbow shoelace Swoosh is the most prominent aspect of the footwear, and its foundation comes in a pristine white color that serves as the ideal canvas for displaying it. The pair's one-of-a-kind Swoosh, which is boldly embossed on the lateral side, offers a splash of color and originality, encapsulating the spirit of youthful energy and flair.

Delicate touches of subdued rose can be spotted on the tongue as well as insole design pieces; those are the final details that complete the overall aesthetic.

The rich history of the Nike Air Force 1, which has been around for forty years, has been laid out by Team Swoosh as follows:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied."

Be ready to keep an eye out for the "Rainbow Shoelace Swoosh" version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is rumored to be arriving in the next few weeks of this year. Nike fans and other interested parties can sign up for frequent updates on their launch by installing the SNKRS app or logging into the Swoosh website.

In addition to the "Rainbow Shoelace Swoosh" variation, the Swoosh business has planned the release of several additional hues of the Nike Air Force 1 Low silhouette for the weeks that are to come.

This year, iterations such as "Khaki Coconut Milk," "Vintage Green," "Red Stardust," and "White/Light British Tan" are in the works. Per reports by sneaker publications, these will be sold through the SNKRS app, as well as other associated merchants, as well as through Nike's online and physical retail locations.