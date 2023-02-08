Nike SB Dunk "Adobe" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based footwear giant, maintained its number one position as a sportswear label throughout 2022 by releasing multiple makeovers upon its classic silhouettes.

The label lavishly celebrated the 35th anniversary of Air Max 1, the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1, and the 50th anniversary of Cortez silhouettes. Now, the swoosh label is planning to retain its top position by launching more iconic makeovers.

Nike will keep the first half of 2023 Dunk-centric and will continue to release a myriad of makeovers, despite the fact that it isn't marking a special anniversary. The label has already given a sneak peek into its upcoming catalog and the latest to be revealed is an "Adobe" makeover, which seems Valentine's Day themed.

The SB Dunk Low "Adobe" sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select skate shop retailers on February 8, 2023, at a retail price of $120.

More about the upcoming Nike SB Dunk "Adobe" sneakers, which come clad in Abode Red, Phantom, and Gum color scheme

The upcoming Nike SB Dunk "Adobe" sneakers come clad in Abode Red, Phantom, and Gum color schemes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Dunk sneaker model was launched as a basketball shoe in 1985 and quickly rose in popularity as it attracted many collaborators and players. The swoosh label's veteran Peter Moore designed the Dunk silhouette as a basketball shoe and it was recognized for its potential to be dressed in several distinct color schemes.

The model was instantly famous and is still one of the most desired sneakers for sneakerheads. The Dunk silhouette has been reiterated in many forms, including low-top, high-top, mid-top, Remastered, and SB Dunk — the last of which was created in 2002 by the skateboarding community.

The official Nike site introduces the silhouette as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The latest SB Dunk sneakers come clad in Adobe colorway, which forgoes its original skating roots for a soft look. The official site introduces the SB Dunk Low "Adobe" sneakers saying:

"Pack your style—on your feet. Bringing a fresh twist to the iconic skate shoes, waxed-canvas underlays and throwback branding nod to your favourite '90s backpack. Hidden details like the how-to guide on the sockliner remind you to go for it, while suede overlays and a gum-rubber sole let you transport yourself with A* style."

The upper part of the shoe comes constructed out of canvas and suede material. The base of the shoe is covered in adobe red canvas material, which contrasts with the tonal red suede overlays.

The colorway is a nod to the type of clay, which is formed into sun-dried blocks and used for construction. The tonal overlay shade continues on the laces, tongues, and swoosh logos. The look is finished off with a gum sole unit.

The SB Dunk Low "Adobe" sneakers are slated to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on February 8, 2023, at a retail price of $120.

Poll : 0 votes