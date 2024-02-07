5 upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low collaborative sneakers planned for 2024

The sneaker community was captivated by the Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration of 2023, thanks to the release of several interesting and attractive designs. Sneakerheads last year praised the stated model's collaborative designs with Travis Scott and Chris Paul.

More collaborative AJ1 Low sneakers are in the works for this year, so things are shaping up to be even more exciting than they already are. Along with other well-known Jordan Brand collaborators like PSG and Trophy Room, Travis Scott is certainly riding high on the Air Jordan 1 Low project.

More details about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low collab shoes scheduled for 2024

Jordan Brand enthusiasts and other curious shoppers who are likely to add a new pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows to their footwear collection, here’s a rundown on the five upcoming collaborative launches of the model that will arrive throughout 2024:

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Olive”

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Pale Vanilla”

PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Canary”

1) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Olive”

The "Black Olive" Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG sports a hue pattern that combines Black, Sail, Medium Olive, and Muslin. It is a collaboration with Nike. The chosen palette is in keeping with the pastel hue schemes adopted by both creatives in their previous joint projects. These shoes include a combination of nubuck plus leather uppers with mesh tongues and cushioning inside.

The Cactus Jack tongue marking, the well-known inverted Swoosh on the outside, and the iconic face decals of the artist on the heels are all noteworthy characteristics of these sneakers. The aged midsole completes the style by giving the footwear a worn-in appearance.

Preliminary rumors have claimed that the "Black Olive" Air Jordan 1 Low will drop in the fall of 2024. So far, Jordan brand insider Zsneakerheadz has shared a speculative launch date of the shoe as September 20, 2024, but official confirmation is still pending from the brand. Therefore, stay tuned to the Nike site.

The rapper's e-commerce sites, the Nike SNKRS app, and a network of affiliated retailers will reportedly sell them. The asking price is projected to be $150 per pair.

2) Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low

Both shoes feature a "Reverse Black Toe" coloration that was inspired by Michael Jordan's rookie card from 1986 Fleer Basketball and a 1984 Sports Illustrated photograph of MJ during his Chicago Bulls preparation. An allusion to the original jersey textiles is made with the use of polyester fabric on the toe of the shoe.

A White Swoosh and Blue and Yellow accents give attention to the '86 Fleer rookie card in the "Home" version, which will be limited to sale in-store in Orlando, Florida.

The men's sizes of the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low OG assortment will be available in distinctive packaging that includes an additional pair of laces.

According to Zsneakerheadz, both of these colorways are set to be released on February 15, 2024. These sets pay homage to MJ's career by evoking the iconic "Chicago" color scheme.

According to initial reports, the "Home" version will be available exclusively at Trophy Room, while the "Away" colorway will be sold through the Nike SNKRS app and other linked retailers. The retail price for these pairs will be $140.

3) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 "Pale Vanilla"

This joint shoe features an unusual combination of suede and leather materials. This joint footwear design will boast a variety of colors including Pale Vanilla, Black, Cream, and Muslin. Even though it's reminiscent of their earlier work, their unique hue mixing is still striking.

Cactus Jack branding on the front of the tongue flap and reverse Swoosh placement on the sides add to the vintage style of these shoes.

A further set of changeable laces plus an exclusive "Cactus Jack" branding are also included in this set.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Pale Vanilla" mockup was most recently unveiled by Jumpman label insider Zsneakerheadz. This collaborative variant will be available for purchase during the 2024 Christmas season. However, the Jordan company has yet to announce an official release date.

4) PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low

Sneakerheads haven't seen the actual shoe just yet, but they've seen some mockups online that look pretty close to the Sail/Off Noir/Infrared 23/Pink Oxford color combination. The footwear item is likely to feature Infrared 23 and Pink Oxford as its primary colors, with Sail and Black making up most of the whole design.

The PSG x Jordan 1 Low can expect a premium look and feel thanks to its complete leather composition. Breathable materials will be used in the top to make it more comfortable to wear. Improved breathability comes due to of the mesh tongues plus interior liner.

The "PSG" insignia is placed prominently on the footwear, so it will be easy to spot. An additional pair of laces, in their original cases, will also be included with the shoes.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the PSG x Jordan 1 Low is set to drop in the fall of 2024 on the SNKRS app, and both the Nike online and offline stores

5) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Canary"

The color scheme of this rendition, which comprises Canary, Racer Blue, Light Silver, and Gum Medium Brown, was inspired by Elkins High Knights, Travis Scott's high school. The unique elements, like the reversible Swoosh along with the Cactus Jack logos, are still constant from earlier versions.

White midsoles with Nike Air heel cushions accompany the gum medium brown rubber outsoles that complete the shoe's construction.

According to initial sources like Zsneakerheadz, this collaborative AJ 1 Low "Canary" shade is expected to be released in the summer of 2024 and in women's specific sizes. Those interested can purchase a pair from the rapper's website, the Nike SNKRS App (both online and offline), or any of the other linked sellers for $150.

These were five upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low collab sneakers that will be offered throughout 2024. Stay tuned to Swoosh's website for updated details on the aforementioned sneakers.