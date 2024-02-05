Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

Rumors of the Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker pack recently surfaced on the internet. This pack is expected to offer two colorways of the stated model, studded with Swarovski crystals.

Sometime during the holiday season of 2024, the Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker pack is predicted to be on sale. Note that the official word on this release is currently pending confirmation from the partnering labels.

Reportedly, these pairs will be made available for purchase at Nike, Swarovski, SNKRS, and several other stores, both online and in-store. Even though it is available in women's sizes, the selling price has not yet been disclosed.

More details about the Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker pack

The latest instalment of the partnership between Nike and Swarovski is scheduled to take place during the holiday 2024 season. Brendan Dunne of Complex recently disclosed that the two will work together on the Air Max Plus next. This comes after they have already collaborated on iconic sneakers such as the Air Force 1, Dunk, VaporMax, Ja 1, and Air Max 97.

There will be two hues that are specific to women that are included in the Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus Collection.

One pair will be clothed in black and white, while the other pair will be outfitted in the OG Pimento motif, which consists of black, fire red, pimento, bright ceramic, and Saturn Gold, among other colors. It is anticipated that both pairs will include Swarovski crystal embellishments all over, despite the fact that no photographs have been discovered for either pair.

Special packaging and a premium retail price will come together hand in hand with iconic Tuned Air shoes. Both of these elements will be there. Although this pricing is still under wraps, you may anticipate that it will be comparable to the prices of past iterations.

Be on the lookout for the Swarovski x Nike Air Max Plus sneaker pack that will be accessible during the Christmas season.

FAQs

1) Is this the first collaboration between Nike and Swarovski?

This isn't the first partnership between Swarovski x Nike. In the past, the duo has launched their interesting interpretations of Air Force 1, Dunk Low, VaporMax, and other Swoosh models.

2) Why are Swarovski crystals so expensive?

Daniel Swarovski's precise cutting process, which he created in 1892, is the primary determinant that drives up the price of Swarovski crystals. Producing crystals with a striking resemblance to diamonds, their innovative cutting machine enabled an unparalleled level of precision.

3) What other collab sneakers Nike will release in 2024?

Many other Nike collabs will hit the shelves this year. Joint releases, including Patta x Air Max 1, Stash x Air Max 95, and Rayssa Real x SB Dunk Low, will launch in the coming weeks of 2024.