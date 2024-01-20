Nike Air Max Plus Utility “Obsidian” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh label is celebrating the 25-year milestone of its Nike Air Max Plus with an all-new variant of this model. The Nike Air Max Plus Utility model has been dressed in an Obsidian ensemble for the fresh launch.

As reported by Sneaker News and other sources, the Nike Air Max Plus Utility “Obsidian” colorway is anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime around the next few weeks of 2024. Remember that the Nike brand has not disclosed the official launch date as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold on Nike’s online and offline sites and a bunch of affiliated sellers. They will be dropped with a selling price tag of $195 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max Plus Utility “Obsidian”

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Air Max Utility Obsidian shoe (Image via Twitter/@gotemonline)

This year's Nike Air Max Plus is really smashing. Many forthcoming Air Max Plus designs with different looks as well as toolings have been shown by Nike, keeping consumers engaged. The most recent addition to its roster is the “Obsidian” colorway of the Nike Air Max Plus Utility design.

With the addition of Obsidian, Black, White, and Metallic Silver shades, this particular version of the Air Max Plus Utility enhances its aesthetics. A further pair of toggle-closure laces offers a tight, snug fit, whereas a robust suede mudguard rounds out the knit top and allows air to circulate.

The forefoot and the heel both have Max Air components, which deliver a tuned air experience. This allows for an effortless blend of ease with daring design. Reflective elements made of 3M material are also included on the sneaker, adding an extra depth layer.

Take a closer look at the heel counters and tongue areas of the shoe (Image via Twitter/@gotemonline)

The revolutionary Air Max concept was the primary impetus behind the astronomical rise to fame of shoes from Nike's legendary Air Max design collection. On the website of Nike, the company touts the state-of-the-art technology it possesses:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it."

It further continued as follows:

"Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Air Max Plus Utility “Obsidian” sneakers that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike fans and other shoe lovers are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's site for timely alerts on their arrival.

In addition to the aforementioned “Obsidian” colorway, the Swoosh label will offer many other colorways of the Air Max Plus silhouette in the coming weeks. Iterations like “Tropical Gradient” and “Light Pink” most recently surfaced online. These colorways will be sold online and on physical sites, Nike, along with a bunch of linked retail shops. They are expected to be offered for $195 per pair.