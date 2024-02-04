3 upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers of 2024

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low in the striking “Olive” colorway created waves in the sneaker scene upon its debut in April 2023. With the success of this collaboration, the Jumpman label is gearing up to unveil more iterations this year.

Renowned for his impeccable taste in music and shoe collaborations, Travis Scott has consistently demonstrated an exquisite taste in both the worlds. Despite his involvement in a diverse array of captivating projects over the years, including Helmut Lang, BAPE, Maharishi, Saint Laurent, and countless more, it is his partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand that has particularly garnered the attention of fans and sneaker enthusiasts.

As a result, the rapper has chosen to keep his fans curious all year by dropping more Jordan Brand collabs, particularly the Air Jordan 1 Low, in 2024.

More details about the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers planned for 2024

Here is a rundown of every joint release this year for all those sneakerheads and Travis Scott shoe fans who are excited about his collaborative Air Jordan 1 Low colorways.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Canary”

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Pale Vanilla”

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Olive”

1) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Canary”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Canary colorway is expected to release on May 17, 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever and other similar sources. Priced at $150, these pairs will be sold on Travis Scott’s official website, the Nike SNRKS app, and a bunch of their associated sellers.

This collaborative variant features a striking color combination of canary, racer blue, light silver, and gum light brown. Canary yellow leather inlays and light silver leather underlays give the top a Laney-like touch.

A variety of blue elements are present, including the tongue tag, the standard Swoosh along the medial side, and the large backward Swoosh on the sides. On the other side of the shoe, you can see the silver Travis and Jordan Brand markings.

The appearance is finished off with a full gum rubber outer sole unit and a tidy, aged, sail-colored midsole.

2) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Pale Vanilla”

Recently, images of the duo’s “Pale Vanilla” colorway for the sneaker design have surfaced online. These pairs are anticipated to make their debut sometime during the holiday period in 2024, as per early reports. Priced at $150, these shoes will be available for purchase on various platforms, including the rapper’s official site, the Nike SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail shops, as they are expected to sell these pairs.

Travis Scott's affinity for muted tones is evident in the Pale Vanilla Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG, a collaboration with Air Jordan. This Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Pale Vanilla features an uncluttered pale vanilla hue with black, cream II, and muslin accents. It's a spin on the 2022 Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Reverse Mocha. Decorative accents of pale vanilla leather look great with nubuck underlies in a Cream II hue.

One of Scott's trademark design elements—a black, huge, reverse Nike Swoosh—scrolls around each side. As is typical of La Flame's footwear collaborations, the muslin-colored midsole contributes to the worn-out look.

The final piece is the outsole, which is solid rubber and cream in color. The sneaker will come in distinctive packaging and feature markings on the tongue flap, back heel counter, and insoles, as befits a Travis Scott collaboration.

3) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Black Olive”

Expected to hit the market in the fall of 2024, this collaborative pair is projected to be priced at $150. These pairs will be sold via Nike’s SNKRS app, the rapper’s official website, and a few other connected sellers.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Black Olive by Travis Scott showcases his signature style, as seen in his past Low Jordan interpretations. This pair features olive suede spotted throughout, including the mudguard, eye stays, heel overlays, and sock liner. The lace set also has this olive shade, so everything fits together.

Sideways, a huge Swoosh in white worn leather creates a bold contrast, whereas, in the middle, a suede Swoosh dressed up in a muted olive shade adds subtlety. The left shoe features Travis Scott's smiley face emblem stitched onto the heel counter, while the tongue plus medial midfoot display the trademark Cactus Jack insignia.

A sail midsole as well as an olive outer sole unit finish off the design, which deftly combines modern and traditional touches.

Read more: Every Nike Air Jordan 4 sneaker releasing in 2024

These were three upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low colorways planned for release throughout this year. For confirmed release details of these sneakers, interested parties are advised to stay in touch with the Nike site or SNKRS app for regular alerts on their arrival.