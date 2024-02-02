Every Nike Air Jordan 3 sneaker releasing in 2024

There has been an astonishing increase in the appeal of the Air Jordan 3 sneaker released by the Jumpman label recently. Sneaker fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the release of the Air Jordan 3 model in their preferred colorways. Many sneakerheads love traditional color schemes, but new hues have some fans in a frenzy.

In addition to yearly mainline releases, the Jordan brand also regularly collaborates with well-known entities to unveil new colorways of the AJ3 silhouette. As is typical for Jumpman, 2024 will see both general releases and collaborative efforts with artists like A Ma Maniere and J Balvin.

More details about the Nike Air Jordan 3 releases planned for 2024

Here is a complete rundown of all the releases happening this year for sneakerheads and MJ brand aficionados who are waiting for the AJ 3 sneaker release.

Air Jordan 3 “Red Stardust”

Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat”

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Burgundy Crush”

Air Jordan 3 Craft “Ivory”

J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio”

Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach”

Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow”

Air Jordan 3 “Bicoastal”

Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey”

1) Air Jordan 3 “Red Stardust”

An all-new edition of the AJ 3 GS—“Red Stardust”—is offered in white, anthracite, red stardust, sail, and Saturn gold. A white leather upper has been highlighted using anthracite red stardust details, while hints of metallic gold and a worn sail midsole complete the design.

The “Red Stardust” variant of the AJ 3 GS is set to hit markets on March 28, 2024. It is anticipated that these pairs will retail for $160. They will be traded via the Nike SNKRS app and several connected sellers.

2) Air Jordan 3 “Black Cat”

With the announcement that the AJ 3 “Black Cat” will be coming for the holiday season of 2024, Jordan Brand is reaching into its archives for a cherished classic. We don’t know how much these will cost, but we can expect to see them for sale in several linked retail locations and on the Nike SNKRS app.

An homage to Michael Jordan’s moniker, the AJ 3 “Black Cat” and the legendary Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” both debuted in 2007.

The “Black Cat” moniker and hues are inseparable from the Jumpman label’s heritage, much like the star’s cat-like reflexes and sneaky playing technique. Known for its superior suede construction and characteristic all-black design, the AJ 3 “Black Cat” is set to make a triumphant comeback.

3) A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 “Burgundy Crush”

The forthcoming Air Jordan release from the label, the A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 3 WMNS “Burgundy Crush,” will follow in the footsteps of the previously launched joint Air Jordan 5 and the speculated collaborative Air Jordan 17.

As is typical of A Ma Maniere’s Air Jordan partnerships, the footwear features a mix of summit white, burgundy crush, deep pewter, and muslin. Nevertheless, the precise color blocking is not known yet. Along with the “Burgundy Crush” colorway of the Air Jordan 4 WMNS, the AJ 3 will also be released.

While the partnering labels have not officially disclosed the release date, these pairs are predicted to launch sometime during the fall of 2024.

Early reports indicate that these sneakers will be sold through Nike’s and A Ma Maniere’s online and physical stores, as well as a number of their affiliated retailers. The pricing details for this shoe have yet to be disclosed.

4) Air Jordan 3 Craft “Ivory”

The color scheme of these AJ 3s is a refined combination of cream, grey mist, and ivory. Ivory textured leather covers the top and is adorned with openings around the collar.

Suede reinforcements on the toe and heel create an aesthetic and haptic contrast with the silky leather mudguards. Soft suede is also used to decorate the eyestays, which appear underneath the semi-translucent eyelets that have aged somewhat.

This style extends to the famous heel tab, featuring a semi-translucent worn treatment with the Jumpman and Nike Air emblems. A semi-translucent rubber outsole sits over an ivory midsole to round out the set.

The “Ivory” version of the AJ 3 Craft is scheduled to hit store shelves on February 3, 2024. These kicks will be available for purchase through Nike’s SNKRS and a network of affiliated retailers for $210.

5) J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Rio”

In the summer of 2024, J Balvin’s “Rio” AJ 3—the fourth joint effort between Jordan and Balvin—will arrive on the scene. Before releasing the AJ 2 in 2022 and the AJ 3 “Medellín Sunset” in 2023, his initial collaboration with the Jumpman label was in December 2020, when the “Colores Y Vibras” model debuted.

The “Rio” launch is a touching homage to J Balvin’s kid, Rio, born in June 2021 to Valentina Ferrer and him.

This joint “Rio” rendition is expected to carry an upscale color scheme of Black, Solar Flare, and Total Crimson Abyss. Black leather forms the footwear’s foundation, while toppings of grey elephant design adorn the toe and heels.

In addition, there are transparent heel tabs featuring J Balvin’s trademark and a gradient midsole. There will also be special touches to pay homage to Rio.

According to early rumors, the official release date of the J Balvin x Jordan 3 “Rio” shoe is expected to be May 22, 2024. The suggested retail price for these collaborative sneakers is $250. They will be sold via Nike’s physical and digital platforms, the SNKRS app, and a slew of Jordan Brand’s associated sellers.

6) Air Jordan 3 “Georgia Peach”

The “Georgia Peach” version features a beautiful color scheme that includes White, Anthracite, Sail, Cement Grey, and Cosmic Clay.

The top layer is made of white leather and has the usual openings at the ankle and eyestays. Cosmic Clay midsole highlights, the Jumpman logo on tongues and eyelets, and the lovely peach fruit appeal will further improve the overall aesthetic. A Sail midsole and a Cement Grey rubber outsole will complete the footwear.

The “Georgia Peach” version of the AJ 3 Retro is anticipated to be unveiled on May 4, 2024. This sneaker will be offered for purchase at select Jordan Brand retailers both in-store and online, as well as on Nike.com. A woman’s size will retail for $200, a preschooler’s for $100, and a toddler’s for $85.

7) Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow”

The color scheme for this AJ 3 will be a sophisticated blend of white, green glow, wolf grey, and black. The shoe’s intriguing characteristics are its Green Glow embellishments set on a foundation of elegant black crushed leather.

The elephant pattern accent on the sneaker’s toe, eyestay, and heels is expected to capture attention. The layout will be finished with a grey rubber outsole and a white midsole.

The AJ 3 “Green Glow” sneakers are expected to be available for purchase on March 16, 2024. A price tag of $200 will be placed on these shoes. They will be launched via Nike’s SNKRS app and a bunch of related Jordan Brand sellers, as per reports.

8) Air Jordan 3 “Bicoastal”

The textured leather composition of these women’s specific sneakers is anticipated to be dressed in a green “Bicoastal” hue, with touches of “Malachite” scattered all over.

The distinctive elephant pattern that adorns the eyestays, heel, and toe block adds an extra touch of refinement to the shoes. Finally, it is speculated that the midsole, plastic lace locks, and interior will be black.

According to early reports, the Jordan 3 “Bicoastal” version is expected to be released sometime in the summer of 2024. These sneakers will be marked with a $225 price tag. The SNKRS app, Nike’s digital platforms, and other linked suppliers will all play a role in the sale of these items.

9) Air Jordan 3 “Cement Grey”

The forthcoming AJ 3 “Cement Grey” will be designed with a summit white textured leather foundation complemented by striking fire red detailing on the Jumpman markings and bottom eyelets, creating a striking look.

The eyestay, toe, and heel reinforcements continue to feature the signature cement grey elephant design. Lastly, the upper eyelets plus rubber outsole have similar cement gray touches, and the white midsole that houses the noticeable Air elements completes the design.

The “Cement Grey” edition of the Jordan 3 is scheduled to hit retail outlets on August 31, 2024. A price tag reading $200 will be placed on this sneaker. They will be dropped via Nike’s SNKRS app and a slew of linked Jordan Brand sellers.

These were the Jordan 3 sneaker launches that will arrive throughout 2024. Jordan Brand fans and other interested readers are advised to stay on Nike’s site for updated information on the colorways mentioned above.