Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “South Beach” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “South Beach” recently appeared on the internet. This shoe will be wrapped entirely in a Dusty Cactus/Green Strike-Midnight Navy-Fierce Pink-Playful Pink-Sail color scheme.

The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “South Beach” variant is anticipated to debut sometime around the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Remember that the Swoosh label hasn’t disclosed the official launch date as of now.

Reportedly, these basketball shoes will be dropped via Nike’s online and offline sites, along with a bunch of its linked merchants. The pair will be sold at a retail price of $170 and will be available in men’s sizes.

More details about the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “South Beach” sneakers

Explore Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD sneakers (Image via YouTube/@lechonjames236)

To capitalize on the effectiveness of the Nike LeBron 20, Nike developed the LeBron NXXT Gen, a more affordable rendition of the renowned shoe. Only a few short months after the launch of the LeBron 21, an updated model of the NXXT Gen, known as the NXXT Gen AMPD, appeared online.

After the launch of the First Game and Multi-Color interpretations, as well as a glance at the forthcoming Field Purple, an additional version has come to light with a composition that is similar to that of South Beach.

The distinctive woven knit pattern on the foundation of this South Beach-inspired iteration of the NXXT Gen AMPD has been reimagined, and it is supplemented by toppings that are evocative of LeBron James' first trademark model, the Air Zoom Generation.

Featuring dusty cactus shades, the basketball shoe features pink elements that draw attention to the additional stitched Swoosh on the sidewall, the eyelet liner, and a small TPU window on the tongue flap. A vibrant contrast is added to the appearance by incorporating green strike elements on LeBron James' autograph over the tongue flap and the medial Swoosh.

Another look at the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD shoe (Image via YouTube/@lechonjames236)

To create an impressive visual harmony, the top is finished off with midnight navy accents that encompass the tongue, sock liner, and heel patch.

On the underside, the silhouette has a pink semi-translucent rubber outer sole unit. It is teamed with a white Air Zoom cushioning midsole decorated with a blue speckle touch. Team Swoosh underlines the function of the Air Zoom unit in the following words:

“The large forefoot Air Zoom unit is curved to bend in multiple directions. It provides energy return for fast and responsive cornering and offers a flexible court feel that moves naturally with your foot. A top-loaded Air Zoom unit in the heel adds cushioning.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “South Beach” colorway that will be accessible in spring 2024. LeBron James' diehard fans and other interested parties are advised to stay connected to Swoosh’s site for timely updates on the arrival of these basketball shoes.

An additional “Field Purple” colorway of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD shoe, which emerged online a few weeks ago, is anticipated to enter the market sometime around spring this year. This pair will be offered with a $170 price tag and sold by Nike’s online site and a slew of its linked sellers.