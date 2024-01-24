Nike LeBron 21 All-Star shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike LeBron 21 All-Star edition most recently appeared on the internet. This is the latest shoe design of Nike x LeBron James' ongoing partnership, which will now arrive decked in a Metallic Silver/Metallic Gold-Black-University Red color palette for the NBA All-Star weekend.

On February 16, 2024, the Nike LeBron 21 All-Star colorway is anticipated to enter the footwear market, as per Sole Retriever and other sources. Reportedly, these sneakers will be sold via Nike and other select retailers both online and in-store.

The retail price is fixed at $170, and it is only available in sizes fit for grade school kids.

More details about the Nike LeBron 21 All-Star shoes

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Nike's willingness to combine athletic excellence with festivity is made visible through the company's most recent kids' special edition of the Nike LeBron 21. This comes as the buzz around the NBA All-Star season continues to mount.

At the same time that LeBron James' trademark trainer was being prepared for All-Star Weekend, other elite players like Ja Morant and Kevin Durant were also getting their sneakers ready for the event. Additionally, kids' specific versions of the Foamposite along with GT Cut 3 have also been prepared.

This LeBron 21 features a glittering, shiny silver top that is reflective of the star-studded occasion. This shiny layer is featured across the whole outer. A prism-like aspect is featured on the shoes, which ensures that their users shine apart in the crowd. The basketball shoe is designed in a manner that is comparable to the Foamposite that was presented a while ago.

The famous Swoosh insignia as well as the LeBron tongue branding, which has been redesigned with a starry design, both include metallic gold elements that enhance the silver that is used throughout the shoe. An insole that mimics this pattern is included, and in addition, the layout is given additional depth using a Swoosh that is accented in gold and a knit that is black and white.

In addition to this, there is a collectible trade card that features a cartoon illustration of LeBron James, which adds a humorous element to the product. This model has a sturdy black midsole that is dotted with gold, which serves as the basis for a semi-translucent white outer sole unit.

Nike's pressroom reveals King James' 21st distinctive silhouette's inspiration in the form of this text:

"The LeBron XXI is built for basketball’s next generation. LeBron didn’t need to look very far to find his muse for the shoe: his 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Inspired by the notion of protection for the modern player, the shoe’s upper is inspired by an oyster shell, protecting the pearl inside.”

Here's a look at the heels and tongues (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Swoosh continues to characterize Nike LeBron 21 design:

“Using lightweight materials, the upper’s venting is striated to look like the veining of a shell, helping contain the player during explosive movements. That containment is visualized by a lightweight mono-mesh reinforced by 360 degrees of zonal cables around the midfoot, helping support and secure the player over the footbed.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike LeBron 21 All-Star variant that will be accessible in the coming weeks. King James’ diehards and other basketball fans can stay connected with the Swoosh’s site or install the SNKRS app for timely updates on their arrival.