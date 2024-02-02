Every Nike Air Jordan retro sneakers dropping in February 2024

The Jumpman label's Air Jordan sneaker releases are probably the most hyped ones in the footwear world. Shoe lovers across the globe look forward to their favorite colorways and models. Many sneaker enthusiasts appreciate the traditional color schemes that NBA legend Michael Jordan himself originally wore, such as the "Bred" and "Chicago" palettes, in addition to going crazy over newly created colorways.

Thus, in line with their consumers' demands, the Jumpman label time and again reissues retro versions and colorways of their classic models. The ongoing year 2024 is no exception to this trend in the Jumpman business, as many retro releases are also scheduled for February.

More details on the Nike Air Jordan retro releases scheduled for February 2024

For all sneakerheads and MJ brand devotees waiting for the February 2024 Jordan retro releases, we've got you covered with a comprehensive breakdown of all the releases happening this month.

Air Jordan 3 Craft “Ivory”

Air Jordan 13 “Blue Grey”

Air Jordan 1 High “Metallic Gold”

Air Jordan 1 High “Metallic Burgundy”

Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined”

Air Jordan 1 High “Black/White”

Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship

Air Jordan 5 “Lucky Green”

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low

1) Air Jordan 3 Craft “Ivory”

The release date of the AJ3 Craft "Ivory" sneaker is set for February 3, 2024. These footwear items will be available for purchase through several Jordan Brand affiliates and Nike's SNKRS app for $210.

The next iteration of the AJ 3 in Jordan Company's upscale Craft line, the "Ivory" colorway, is just around the corner. It features a modern and energetic color scheme that incorporates white, grey mist, and cream along with high-quality materials.

The transparent heel tab features a stacking of the "Jumpman Air" emblem on top along with the "Nike Air" marking down below. The next AJ3 will feature two Jumpman emblems on the tongue flap, which is a novel touch.

2) Air Jordan 13 “Blue Grey”

Jordan Business will bring back throwback styles and original palettes in February 2024. There will soon be a release of AJ 13 in a shade of "blue grey."

The mudguards plus the collar area are adorned with faded blue suede, while the foundation comprises white tumbled leather. Jumpman emblems in yellow grace the tongue of the sneaker, and the distinctive green-mottled holographic "cat eye" sits above the left side.

During the 1997–1998 NBA season, Jordan wore the favored design, which took its inspiration from the Panthers. The model also has adaptive Zoom Air padding in the forefoot as well as a heel for extra convenience, alongside a carbon fiber shank plate for support.

The AJ13 "Blue Grey" sneakers are expected to hit store shelves on February 10, 2024. These kicks will be available for purchase through a number of Nike-affiliated retailers and the SNKRS app for $200.

Read more: Every Nike Air Jordan 4 sneaker releasing in 2024

3) Air Jordan 1 High “Metallic Gold”

Featuring a gum-light brown, metallic gold, and pure white color arrangement, these AJ 1 High OG WMNS shoes are sure to turn heads. A white all-leather outer is planned for these, with modest dashes of metallic gold seen in the form of the Wings insignia on the ankle, Nike Air labeling on the tongue tag as well as insoles, and other Nike products.

A white midsole sits atop a traditional gum-light brown rubber outsole, complementing the mostly white style.

The "Metallic Gold" AJ1 High sneaker will be released for sale on February 14, 2024. These women's-specific sneakers, which will be available at retail for $180, will be available through Nike's SNKRS app and a network of associated retailers.

4) Air Jordan 1 High “Metallic Burgundy”

Sneaker fans will be able to relive a beloved Air Jordan 1 palette with the official debut of the Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Metallic Burgundy.” This variant of the AJ1 was issued in 1986 and reissued in 2009 and 2014. Nevertheless, "Metallic Burgundy" will finally make its arrival this month.

With their distinctive true red outer sole unit as well as corresponding burgundy lace fasteners, these sneakers will have a white leather outer with brilliant metallic dark red embellishments on the collar, Wings emblem, and Swoosh.

The Jumpman label is projected to debut this "Metallic Burgundy" colorway on February 16, 2024. These kicks, which will retail for $200, will be released through the Nike SNKRS app and a network of Jordan Brand retailers.

5) Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined”

The 2024 iteration of the Jordan 4 will feature a reimagined version of the model that his Airness memorably wore in a playoff match against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" will debut this month with a leather exterior rather than the classic nubuck construction that was seen on the OG variant.

The official release of the "Bred Reimagined" hue of the AJ4 is scheduled for February 17, 2024. Several affiliated Jordan Brand retailers and Nike's SNKRS app will be the first to offer these shoes, which will retail for $210.

6) Air Jordan 1 High “Black/White”

Expand Tweet

Fans of the Jordan 1 model are in for something special as the Jordan label brings back the original design in a classic black and white colorway, just in time for the "Panda" hype to die down. Black leather covers the shoe's foundation, while white leather adorns the collar, heel, Swoosh, and toe box in the "Bred" Jordan 1 color arrangement.

The Jordan 1 High OG "Black/White" is expected to be dropped by Nike's SNKRS at select retailers on February 24, 2024, in full-family sizes. The adult variation of the pair will be marked at $180.

7) Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship

Expand Tweet

In the recent past, the Jordan label has brought back the Air Ship. The brand collaboration with New York business Awake NY is the most recent iteration of a long-forgotten style that His Airness wore prior to the Jordan 1.

Awake NY founder and former Supreme Brand Director Angelo Baque opts for a retro attitude with the Air Ship, which features a white top with contrasting red and royal blue accents plus snakeskin patterns across the collar.

The design is finished off with Awake's distinctive "A" etched over the lateral sides, a translucent outsole, a silver Swoosh, and a sail midsole.

Although information regarding the Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship's public debut is limited, it is anticipated to be available on February 21, 2024. They could be available on Nike and AwakeNYClothing.com in the coming weeks.

8) Air Jordan 5 “Lucky Green”

The newest iteration of the AJ 5 is the newest shoe in the "Lucky Green" assortment, which also includes the AJ 1 High OG, AJ 2, and the recently dropped AJ 3 WMNS.

The impending AJ5 WMNS "Lucky Green" is reminiscent of the Jordan 5 "Fire Red" in design and color arrangement. It features a white top, a black midsole, and an icy outsole.

The silhouette's characteristic shark teeth add a touch of green in place of fire red. The red-black tongue, which last made an appearance on the 2013 "Fire Red" AJ5, is an additional nod to the "Fire Red" theme.

On February 28, 2024, you can expect to see these women's special AJ 5 "Lucky Green" drop on Nike's SNKRS app and a few other retailers. They will be marked at $200.

9) Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 Low

The Jumpman label partnered with Trophy Room for the creation of the collaborative Jordan 1 Low sneaker in two colorways, named “Home” and "Away." Both these colorways are expected to be launched on February 15, 2024. These pairs are a nod to MJ's career, representing the classic "Chicago" palette.

The "Home" variant will be a Trophy Room exclusive release, and the "Away" colorway will be offered via the Nike SNKRS app and other connected retailers, as per early reports. These pairs will be marked with a $140 selling price tag.

Read more: 7 best Nike Air Jordans to buy for summer 2024

These are the upcoming Jordan retro releases that are planned for February 2024. Jordanheads and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch by using the SNKRS app or signing up on the Nike site if they're willing to buy any of the aforementioned shoes.