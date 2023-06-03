Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship sneakers: Everything we know so far

Jordan Air Ship, one of the classic vintage models from the Jordan brand will make a comeback soon in collaboration with Awake NY. Just like some Jordan shoes including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 5, and Jordan 2011, the Air Ship model is not as popular among sneakerheads as some other models are. However, this model is one of the most important and initial models introduced by the brand. The history of the model is very rich and carries significant cultural importance for the sneaker community.

As mentioned earlier, the comeback of this iconic model will be with the partnership with Awake NY. It is a contemporary streetwear label that has become popular in the last 10 years. Each of the label's collections embodies unique graphics that have heavy screen-printed and embroidered branding. Awake NY is known for its extraordinary New York aesthetic and has collaborated with several other brands like Reebok, Lacoste, and Stüssy.

This budding company now will collaborate with one of the biggest sneaker labels in the market, Jordan brand. However, for now, there is no official announcement or release date regarding the drop of Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship sneakers.

Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship sneakers is expected to drop in the coming months of 2023

brendandunne @brendandunne First look at Awake x Nike Air Ship, spotted hanging from the ceiling at Awake’s new flagship store in New York. First look at Awake x Nike Air Ship, spotted hanging from the ceiling at Awake’s new flagship store in New York. https://t.co/o9ZaalcveO

Neither Awake NY nor the Jordan brand has announced anything about the release of the new Jordan Air Ship sneakers. A fan, @brendandunne shared the picture via Twitter which showed the first look of the possible upcoming sneaker.

The Twitter user said that the first look was seen at one of the new Awake NY flagship stores in the city. The picture on the social media platform shows the shoes hanging from one of the ceiling beams of the store. Apart from this, no other information has been shared about the new Air Ship sneakers.

This new pair of Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship has a mismatched color blocking on each side of the shoe. The right and left shoes have red and blue color palate on the leather uppers respectively.

The design is completed with metallic silver Swooshes, the "A" logo from Awake NY, an aged midsole, and a transparent outsole. The sneaker will also be packed in unique packaging and will come with a metal Jumpman hangtag.

Kikikickz @kikikickz La paire est mismatched entre coloris Gym Red et Game Royal, avec des accents métalliques et du snakeskin. Vous validez ? Plus d'infos à venir ! Une Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship a fait surfaceLa paire est mismatched entre coloris Gym Red et Game Royal, avec des accents métalliques et du snakeskin. Vous validez ? Plus d'infos à venir ! Une Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship a fait surface 👀 La paire est mismatched entre coloris Gym Red et Game Royal, avec des accents métalliques et du snakeskin. Vous validez ? Plus d'infos à venir ! https://t.co/4PRtjJo2WQ

Basketball giant, Michael Jordan made his NBA debut on October 26, 1984, sporting a pair of white and red shoes.

They were the original Jordan signature sneaker, the now-famous Air Jordan 1, according to Nike. However, as demonstrated by Sotheby's in 2021, they weren't the only pair the basketball player wore. For the first part of the season, he substituted the Air Jordan 1s with pair of sneakers called the Jordan Air Ship.

This was because the Air Jordan 1, Michael Jordan's iconic sneaker, wasn't nearly ready. Instead, he chose a Nike design that was already in production but would later serve as inspiration for Michael Jordan's namesake high-top. The latter made its debut in 1985, along with the now-famous Air Jordan 1. For all intents and purposes, the Air Ship served as a link between the two.

A picture of Jordan Air Ship dressed in a white and red Nike Air Ship was posted by the Jordan brand in 2014. Almost everyone agreed that this was not an accident and that the vintage model will come soon, but it didn't.

Finally, in 2020, Nike introduced Air Ship New Beginnings for $350. After that various iterations of the model dropped. Now soon sneakerheads can expect another new version of Jordan Air Ship in collaboration with Awake NY.

