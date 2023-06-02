Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Soft Pink" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned sub-label, Jordan brand, has continued to launch multiple makeovers upon their signature sneakers throughout 2023. The label has reached its 37th signature sneaker, Air Jordan 37, and is continuing to give OG and retro fans a treat.

The latest OG sneaker model to surface is the Air Jordan 2 in the "Soft Pink" colorway. The Air Jordan 2 sneaker model has received a lot of attention in both 2022 and 2023, by launching GRs, collaborations, and special edition makeovers. The Air Jordan 2 "Soft Pink" is adding a cutesy makeover to the luxury sneaker model.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 2 "Soft Pink" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, media outlet Nice Kicks speculated that the pair will be released on August 31, 2023. The sneakers will be available to purchase on Nike's official e-commerce site and on the SNKRS app, and will be available only in women's sizes.

Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Soft Pink" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 Low "Soft Pink" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

Michael Jordan's eponymous footwear label under Nike gave its signature Air Jordan 2 sneaker model a huge spotlight throughout 2022. The brand did so with the release of multiple collaborations, GRs, and special edition makeovers.

The shoe model received various makeovers in collaboration with J Balvin, Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Chateau Rogue, and Two 18. The trend is continuing through 2023 with multiple limited edition makeovers. After previously unveiling the "Wings" makeover, the latest to surface is "Soft Pink."

Air Jordan 2 WMNS “Soft Pink”

Color: Summit White/Gym Red-Medium Soft Pink-Muslin

Style Code: FB2327-100

Release Date: August 31, 2023

Price: $175



After its initial debut in 1986, the sneaker model finally made its way into the hearts of sneakerheads as Nike pushed the model in 2022. The Nike Air Jordan 2 sneaker model was co-designed by Swoosh label veterans Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore, who aimed to conjoin luxury with sportswear.

The Jordan label site introduces the sneaker model as:

"With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty."

It further states that the shoes are made in Italy with faux lizard skin and have sleek lines without the Swoosh. The brand calls the shoe an "elegant design" that added "sophistication" to Michael Jordan's soaring style.

The latest "Soft Pink" color scheme leaves the basketball feeling behind with the addition of more luxury. An official makeover for the sneaker hasn't been revealed by the label yet, however, according to the mockup revealed by Zsneakerheads, the pair will come clad in a "Summit White/Gym Red/Medium Soft Pink/Muslin" color scheme.

The upper of the shoes comes constructed out of leather material dipped in a white hue. The white leather upper contrasts with soft pink overlays placed upon the inner lining, tongues, and heels. Another hue is added into the mix with sail-hued eyelets. The look is finished off with the addition of sail midsoles and split red-green rubber outsoles.

The pair is rumored to launch via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on August 31, 2023, for $175 in women's sizing.

