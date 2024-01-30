Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined Shock Drop: Everything we know so far

After hearing rumors about the Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined for the first time last year, sneakerheads are now getting nearer to the intended launch date.

The Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined is scheduled for release on February 17, however, rumors suggest an SNKRS drop this week. Due to the ‘shock’ nature of this launch, release timing is unknown.

Therefore, sneakerheads who are interested in copping them should keep their eyes fixed on the SNKRS app to catch them as soon as they arrive.

These pairs will be dropped in full family sizing options, including men’s, grade school, preschool, and toddler variants. These variants will be priced at $215, $160, $100, and $85 per pair, respectively.

More details about the Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined sneakers

A closer look at the Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

As we draw further to the official release date of the Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined, speculation of a shock drop has been circulating; thus, the unexpected nature of the final launch of these pairs has left Jordan Brand fans surprised.

The “Bred Reimagined” variation of the Air Jordan 4 is an important part of Jordan Brand’s Reimagined collection that also presented the Air Jordan 1 High Royal Reimagined in November 2023.

This Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined colorway is entirely decked in Black/Varsity Red-Cement Grey/White makeup. The sneaker features premium leather makeup. The uppers are predominantly black, with toe boxes and mudguards covered in these tones.

The similar black accents stretch to the tongue flaps as well as to the typical webbing that is found on the upper part. Here, the black tongue flaps are embellished with the red Jumpman logo. These black hues are contrasted with Cement Grey eyestays sitting around the tongues.

These grey tones appear on the inside in the form of inner linings, coupled with classic Varsity Red insoles that are imprinted with Nike Air branding accents. Similar red hues appear on the inner surface of the tongue flaps. These pairs are topped with matching black lace sets.

On the rear side, the black heel counters are adorned with grey Nike Air swoosh markings. The sole unit of the “Bred Reimagined” colorway features three tones, namely Cement Grey, Varsity Red, and White. While the midsoles are white, the other two colors make up the outer sole unit of these basketball sneakers to wrap up the overall appearance.

Keep a watchful eye out for the Air Jordan 4 “Bred Reimagined” colorway that will be accessible in the next few days. Jordanheads and other curious shoppers are advised to stay in touch with the SNKRS app for instant alerts on their launch.

Besides the Air Jordan 4 Bred Reimagined sneakers, the Jumpman label will offer many other colorways of the Air Jordan 4 model throughout 2024. Colorways like “Orchid,” “Metallic Gold,” “Vivid Sulfur,” “Fear,” and more are expected to drop in the next few weeks of 2024.

These sneakers will be launched via Nike's SNKRS app and a bunch of connected Jordan Brand retail stores. Jordanheads can stay in touch with the Swoosh brand for the final release details of the stated colorways.