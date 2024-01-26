Air Jordan 4 Orchid shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 4 "Orchid" colorway is the latest addition to the Jordan Brand 2024 holiday launch roster, following the recent teaser of the Air Jordan 5 "Black Cat" colorway. This latest variant of AJ4 will be entirely decked in an Orchid/Neutral Grey-Black-White color palette. Zsneakerheadz recently revealed the mockup image of the stated pair.

There are preliminary indications that the Nike Air Jordan 4 Orchid will be made available for purchase at some point over this year's holiday season. At this time, Jordan Brand still needs to confirm the release date that was previously indicated.

Nike, the SNKRS app, and several other merchants affiliated with Jordan Brand are rumored to be selling these sneakers. They will be offered in women's exclusive sizes.

More details about the Air Jordan 4 Orchid sneakers

An exciting new entry to the Jumpman label's Christmas season 2024 lineup is the Air Jordan 4 "Orchid," which is now available for purchase. This particular variation of the fourth Air Jordan model, which is going to be presented in celebration of the model's 35th birthday, is likely to excite female sneakerheads.

It lends an exclusive appeal to the famous shape by incorporating colors such as coral, neutral gray, black, and white. Because it combines fashion and functionality, it is an essential piece of footwear from Jordan Brand.

Orchid is anticipated to make up the majority of the top, even though no photographs have been shared. The Wing lace tips along with a portion of the rubber outsole may be adorned with neutral grey embellishments.

The layout might be finished off with Jumpman emblems placed on the tongue flaps, heel counters, and insoles of the shoes.

The following text, which can be seen on the Nike website, emphasizes the enduring impact of the adored fourth signature design:

“Proving his preeminent athletic prowess and distinctive style, Jordan closed the 1988/89 season with one of the game's most notable plays. With 6 seconds left in game 5 against Cleveland, MJ sinks 'the shot,' a dexterous, buzzer-beating move that continued to propel MJ along on his awe-inspiring journey."

It continues:

“The Air Jordan IV was the first global market release of the franchise. Another first, the shoe, appeared in Spike Lee's film Do the Right Thing, transcending the game of basketball to make a significant impact on pop culture. All eyes were on Jordan as he continued to rise.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 4 Orchid variant, which will be available for purchase in the later months of 2024. Jordanheads and other individuals interested in purchasing the footwear may stay connected to the Nike website or its SNKRS app to receive instant notifications as soon as the shoe is available.

Besides, the Jumpman label has some other Air Jordan 4 colorways under its sleeves that will be dropped in the coming months. Variants like "Metallic Gold" and "Paris" will also be dropped this year. Nike’s online and offline sites, the SNKRS app, and other partnering sellers are also expected to offer these colorways.

