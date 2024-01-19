Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Sail/University Red” shoes: Everything we know so far

After dominating the shoe market in 2023, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are sticking with their partnership in the new year with the introduction of the forthcoming Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack "University Red" sneakers.

The newly emerged shoe is entirely wrapped up in a Sail/University Red-Black-Muslin palette. Most recently, the in-hand look of these shoes was shared on social media by a popular sneaker insider, @prvt.selection.

The Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “University Red” shoes are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime around the summer of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that confirmation of the actual launch date is still pending from Jordan Brand.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold on the online as well as offline sites of Swoosh’s SNKRS app, Travis Scott’s online store, and Nike’s online as well as physical locations, alongside some of their partnering retailers. They are expected to be marked with a $200 price tag.

Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Sail/University Red” sneakers: First detailed look revealed

After a fruitful 2023 partnership, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are gearing up for a thrilling 2024 venture. A highly anticipated product is the one-of-a-kind Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack, designed by the sensational rapper. One of the first releases of the newly designed sneaker model is a distinctive "Sail/University Red" version, which is sure to turn heads.

The Jordan Jumpman Jack, designed by Travis Scott, is a representation of Scott's unique style and forward-thinking approach to design. The layout incorporates a trademarked strap in addition to the classic reverse Swoosh, which is a distinctive characteristic that is consistent with the rapper's prior work with Nike and Jordan.

The whole structure of the sneaker appears to borrow elements from widely recognized Swoosh logos while at the same time encouraging the development of its own distinctive personality.

Travis Scott and the Nike-owned Jumpman label boast an extensive selection of joint sneakers that have been launched over the past few years. The Travis Scott and Air Jordan partnership, which began in 2018, swiftly became a cultural touchstone due to its distinctive style.

His joint Jordan footwear collection stands out from other collaboration Air Jordan offerings because of Travis Scott's magnetizing effect on the sneaker market. Scott shows his appreciation for sneaker culture by donning his "Cactus Jack" emblem in a way that pays homage to the storied past of legendary Air Jordan sneakers like the 1, 4, 6, and many more.

Add the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Sail/University Red” shoes, which will supposedly arrive in the next few months, to your watchlist. Scott’s diehards and other Jordanheads can stay in touch with Nike’s site and its SNKRS App for timely alerts on this collaborative shoe.

Besides the aforementioned Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR sneakers, the duo has also planned other releases for the coming months of 2024. A few weeks ago, the early images of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Canary" emerged online.

These shoes are expected to launch during the spring of 2024, as per reports. They will be sold for a retail price of $150 per pair via the online sites of partnering labels, the SNKRS app, and some of their linked sellers.