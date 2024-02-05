Air Jordan 1 Low “Game Royal” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Game Royal” sneaker mockup most recently emerged on the internet. This early image was shared by Jordan Brand insider Zsneakerheadz.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Game Royal” iteration is predicted to be dropped sometime during the holiday season of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Zsneakerheadz. Remember that the official launch date has not been disclosed by the shoe label as of now.

Reportedly, these low-tops will be sold via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail vendors. They will be marked with a selling price label of $160 for each pair.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Low “Game Royal” sneakers

With the forthcoming arrival of the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Game Royal," the Jordan label is slated to elevate their Holiday 2024 collection. Fans of every age group are sure to be captivated by this edition's fashionable combination of White, Black, Game Royal, and Sail hues.

Even though the "Game Royal" hue has been around for a while in the Air Jordan family, the low-top edition is sure to be a fun spin on an old favorite. Featuring sail-tinted midsoles, a tribute to the current love for antique appearance, the set is expected to adhere to classic color blocking, maybe matching the recognizable Black Toe or Chicago designs.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Low “Game Royal” rendition that will be accessible in the later months of 2024. Jordan brand enthusiasts and other curious buyers are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s site or its SNKRS app for regular alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

FAQs

1) Could the Jordan 1 be worn almost daily?

Nike's Jordans are all about elegance and fashion, but the level of support is likely to differ depending on the silhouette, components, and design. While they may provide all-day comfort for some, others may find them quite uncomfortable.

2) How come the Air Jordan 1s are so pricey?

When compared to other basketball shoes, Air Jordans are more costly, new as well as previously owned. The selling and manufacturing methods for the firm's signature sneakers are the root cause of the exorbitant prices. Although the Jumpman brand has been around for a while, the introduction of the Air Jordan 1 marked a historic turn for the sneaker world.

3) What additional colors of the Air Jordan 1 Low are set to be released in 2024?

The next several months of 2024 will see a plethora of new Air Jordan 1 Low models. "Dark Mocha," "Shadow," "Gorge Green," and many more variants are set to be released this year.