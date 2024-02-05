Air Jordan 1 Low “Dark Mocha” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Dark Mocha" version has recently surfaced online. Zsneakerheadz, a Jumpman brand insider, posted an early model shot of this shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Dark Mocha” rendition is predicted to make its debut sometime during the holiday season of 2024, as per preliminary reports from Zsneakerheadz. Note that the official launch date hasn’t been disclosed by the shoe brand for now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. They will be marked with a selling price label of $160 for each pair.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Low “Dark Mocha” shoes

Expand Tweet

During the holiday season of 2024, the Jumpman label will be expanding its Air Jordan 1 Low '85 assortment. There is also a new variant of "Dark Mocha" that is being produced beside the "Neutral Grey" variation. This color scheme is reminiscent of the well-known Air Jordan 1 "Mocha" and Travis Scott partnerships.

The layout maintains its simplicity by using a color palette of white and dark mocha. No images have been released as of yet, but expect a leather structure with perforations in the toe box to facilitate airflow. Tongues and mesh linings ensure convenience.

The stunning distinction is created by the combination of the white foundation with dark mocha highlights, the Swoosh insignia, and the rubber outsole.

This year's Air Jordan 1 85 offerings come in more compact packaging that is reminiscent of the originals released in 1985. It not only adds to the authenticity of the shoes, but it also references the mid-1980s era.

Expand Tweet

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Low “Dark Mocha” colorway that will be accessible sometime during the Christmas season this year. Jordan Brand enthusiasts and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site or its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

FAQs

1) Is it possible to wear the Jordan 1 almost every day?

The comfort of Nike Jordans varies with the model, materials, and design, but they are all meant to be fashionable. They might be rather comfy for some people to wear all day long, but they might be very hard for others.

2) Why are Air Jordan 1 sneakers so expensive?

Air Jordans are more expensive than typical basketball footwear, both at retail and resale. The steep costs are a result of the company's marketing and production processes for its signature footwear. The Jumpman label has a long and storied past, and the release of the Air Jordan 1 is generally considered the shoe industry's turning point.

3) What other Air Jordan 1 Low colorways will be launched in 2024?

Many other iterations of the Air Jordan 1 Low model are planned for the coming months of 2024. Variants like “Game Royal,” “Shadow,” “Gorge Green,” and more are scheduled for this year.