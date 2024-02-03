Air Jordan 1 Mid Green Glow sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Green Glow” rendition most recently appeared online, becoming another mid-top sneaker addition to the Jordan Brand’s extensive 2024 release roster.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Green Glow” colorway is anticipated to make its debut in the sneaker world sometime during April 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sole Retriever and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these mid-tops will be sold by the online as well as offline sites of Nike and a slew of linked retail merchants. Retail prices are set at $115 for men's sizes and $90 for grade school sizes.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Green Glow" sneakers

Closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers (Image via YouTube/@addikickslover)

In recent months, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has established itself as an established model for the Jordan label. While there has been a notable decrease in the amount of excitement around the AJ 1 High, the AJ 1 Mid appears to be a popular choice with retail customers.

Fans of sneakers and other casual shoppers alike continue to gravitate toward the Air Jordan 1 Mid. The Green Glow touch is going to be applied to the Air Jordan 1 Mid, in addition to the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and the Air Jordan 1 Low.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Green Glow has a color arrangement in the manner of Chicago, and it comes available in black, white, and green glow. The top is constructed entirely of leather, and it features black toppings and white underlies.

The tongue, the laces, and the collar are also available in white, whereas the lining, the tongue tag, and the insoles are all dressed in black.

The Jumpman emblem is located on the tongue tag as well as insoles, the Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, and the Air Jordan Wings insignia is located on the ankle. Green Glow is the star of the show. Putting the finishing touches on the layout are a black solid rubber outer sole unit and a white midsole.

Closer look at the heels and tongues of the sneakers (Image via YouTube/@addikickslover)

Here is a rundown of where the original Air Jordan 1 footwear model came from, according to Team Swoosh:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the AJ 1 Mid “Green Glow” shoes that will be accessible in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Those curious to get their hands on these sneakers are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's site or its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

As already mentioned, the Air Jordan 1 Low model is also dressed in a similar “Green Glow” ensemble that will also be offered by the Jumpman label this year. Both of these sneakers are also expected to be dropped in April 2024. The low-top style will be marked with a $115 price tag.