Air Jordan 3 Black Cement Reimagined shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 3 Black Cement Reimagined rendition recently emerged on the internet. This upcoming iteration will supposedly arrive decked in a Fire Red, Black Cement, Grey-Sail color palette.

The Air Jordan 3 Black Cement Reimagined colorway is anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime during the holiday season of 2024, according to Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit. Note that the official word on this release is currently pending confirmation from Jordan Brand.

These sneakers will reportedly be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of their linked merchants.

These shoes will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $210 per men’s pair. These shoes will potentially launch in other sizes, including grade school with $150, preschool with $90, and toddler with $75 price tags.

More details about the Air Jordan 3 Black Cement Reimagined shoes

The Air Jordan 3 "White Cement Reimagined" was released by Jordan Brand in 2023. This shoe was a reimagining of the original 1988 design, but it featured a traditional twist. Nike's Jordan label appears to commemorate the shoe's illustrious history since its initial release with this revamped variation.

The "Black Cement" iteration of the AJ 3 made a comeback in 2018, and it included the recognizable "Nike Air" marking.

Shortly, a new "Reimagined" version will be released, which will recreate the design from 1988 while including a nostalgic vibe. A carefully aged and worn-in appearance will be displayed on the midsole, which will enhance the shoe's classic allure.

Given the fact that information regarding the top layer continues to be extracted, enthusiasts are looking forward to the revival of the tumbled leather construction along with the beloved elephant print embellishments.

The lacing loops, Jumpman branding, tongue liner, and sole will all be embellished in Fire Red. The "Nike Air" symbol will once again be featured on the heel portions, and visible Air components will be present to provide improved padding.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 3 Black Cement Reimagined iteration that will supposedly hit the shelves in the holiday season of 2024. Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts can stay tuned to Nike’s site for timely updates on their release details and other information.

