Nike Air Max 1 '86 Summit White Phantom shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 Summit White Phantom colorway recently appeared on the internet. These shoes will be decked in a Summit White/Photon Dust-Black-Phantom palette.

The Nike Air Max 1 '86 Summit White Phantom iteration is expected to enter the shoe market on March 9, 2024. These shoes will be made available for purchase through Nike's SNKRS site and other select merchants, both online and from their physical locations. They will be launched with a selling price label of $170 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 1 '86 Summit White Phantom shoes

During the time that Tinker Hatfield was designing the Air Max 1, he was able to develop a shoe that would go on to become a cultural icon. Hatfield presented the world with the very first exposed Air component, which he did by drawing influence from the revolutionary structure of the Georges Pompidou Center in Paris. Since then, this characteristic has come to be identified with Nike's remarkable capacity for creativity and design.

The clear peep into the Air padding that was featured on the upper of the Air Max 1 established a defining characteristic of the business, notwithstanding the early skepticism that was expressed within Nike. This tradition will be commemorated by Nike in March 2024 with the release of the Nike Air Max 1 '86 Summit White Phantom, an ode that raises the footwear to the level of fine art according to its historical significance.

An exquisite work of fashion, the latest rendition of the Air Max 1 ‘86 takes the iconic profile and transforms it into a piece of art that can be worn. The outer layer of the shoe has been designed to look like a piece of marble, replete with the inherent imperfections and minor color shifts that lend the material its classic look and feel.

The quality appearance of the footwear is further enhanced by the incorporation of suede elements on the Swoosh, which mix in perfectly with the marble theme. While this is going on, the mesh that is used on the tongue as well as the sockliner has been given a slightly lighter tint, which adds a sense of dimension to the whole appearance.

On the inside, the insoles are embellished with bespoke designs. The left insole contains a museum label that acknowledges Tinker Hatfield as the artist who was responsible for the Air Max 1 and highlights the historical importance of the footwear.

On the right insole, there is a fun caution that reads, "Please do not step on the art," and below that, there is the Swoosh insignia. The design is finished off with a tonal outsole and a foam midsole that also has a marble-like appearance. It also incorporates the original Big Bubble Air unit, which is defined by its four pillars and harkens back to the initial Air Max layout from 1987.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 1 '86 Summit White Phantom colorway that will be accessible in the coming days of 2024.