Nike Air Max DN Hyper Blue shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max DN Hyper Blue colorway recently appeared on the internet. This variant is entirely decked in a Hyper Blue/White-Midnight Navy-Light Armory Blue color palette.

The Nike Air Max DN Hyper Blue iteration is predicted to be dropped on April 15, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike and other chosen retailers. The selling price is set at $160 for men's sizes and $130 for GS sizes, respectively.

More details about the Nike Air Max Dn Hyper Blue shoes

A closer look at the Nike Air Max Dn Hyper Blue shoes (Image via X/@33degres)

Nike seeks to redefine the limits of sneaker innovation by releasing the Air Max Dn in 2024. This new style is a demonstration of the advancement of the legendary Air Max collections, and it is a new shape that Nike has introduced. The most recent invention includes the entirely novel Dynamic Air device, which is intended to improve comfort through four chambers that have different pressures.

There have been early images and partnerships, such as a significant collaboration with Supreme along with another special rendering influenced by the Silver Bullet Air Max 97.

The footwear community is currently anticipating the official launch of the Air Max Dn on Air Max Day, which is on March 26. This silhouette's color scheme is further expanded with the Hyper Blue hue of the Air Max Dn, which is a vivid complement to the roster of available options.

Featuring brilliant hyper royal hues that command interest, the Nike Air Max Dn Hyper Blue is a spectacular reflection of Nike's inventive attitude. It is a piece of footwear that commands notice.

The outer layer of the shoe is constructed out of a combination of textiles as well as a haptic secondary layer, which ensures durability and a contemporary appearance. The tongue, the lace set, and the sockliner are all adorned with this striking color, which results in a design that is comprehensive and visually striking.

The tongue tag, insole, and heel all feature the Air Max Dn insignia, which serves to further establish the authenticity of the shape. The use of TPU reinforcements in midnight navy along the border of the top and sole, as well as on the TPU shank along the midfoot that features a little white Swoosh, contributes to the appearance by providing robustness and a hint of contrast.

Providing both traction and durability, the design is finished off with a rubber outsole that is a light armory blue and hyper royal color combination.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max Dn Hyper Blue shoes that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2024. Those curious to get these pairs are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely updates.