Nike Air Max Dn “White/Metallic Silver” sneakers: Price and more details explored

The Nike Air Max Dn “White/Metallic Silver” rendition has recently surfaced on the internet. These shoes, exclusively for women, feature a palette of White/Metallic Silver-Pure Platinum-Summit White.

The Nike Air Max Dn “White/Metallic Silver” sneakers are expected to be released on March 26, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. These shoes will be marked with a price tag of $160 for each pair. They are anticipated to be available for purchase both online and at select physical Nike stores and affiliated retail outlets.

More details about the Nike Air Max Dn “White/Metallic Silver” sneakers

A closer look at the Nike Air Max Dn shoes (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

In celebration of Air Max Day 2024, the Nike Air Max Dn portfolio is expanding with the introduction of a new shoe, laying the basis for an intriguing launch.

This latest addition to the Air Max family offers a revitalizing look to the lineup, a design that spreads an expansive net throughout the market. It joins the vivid "Volt" hue and the muted "All Night" variant.

The recently introduced model, which has a base color of white and is boosted by a slight blue tint, provides a crisp and airy appearance that is ideal for the products that are available for spring.

The shoe's overall visual appeal is enhanced by the design's microscopic silicone accents, which create a different texture. It is something that is critically needed in a hue scheme that is so easily set up.

An additional layer of subtle contrast is added by the midsole, which is rendered in an ivory-like gray color. This relieves the monotony of the white color. The shape of the shoe is given a more nuanced appearance as a result of this deviation from a simple monochromatic color palette.

Additionally, the design is marked with an element of creativity thanks to the distinctive Air Max Dn marking that is located on the tongue as well as the heel.

The Swoosh’s pressroom underlines the sneaker design in the following manner:

“Nike’s innovation, design, engineering and research teams were fixated on creating a shoe with an incomparable look and feel. The solution is the development of Dynamic Air.”

A closer look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

It continues as,

“Appearing for the first time in the Nike Air Max Dn, Dynamic Air is realized in a new dual-chamber, four-tubed Nike Air unit designed for unreal comfort, a smooth stride and max bounce. The dual-pressure air unit is comprised of two pressurized chambers, each with two tubes.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming release of the Nike Air Max Dn “White/Metallic Silver” rendition, set to be available in the coming weeks of 2024. Those curious to get their hands on these pairs are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on the arrival of these sneakers.

In addition to the “White/Metallic Silver” rendition, the Swoosh label has presented some other colorways of the stated model, including “All Night” and “Volt.” Both of these iterations are projected to be sold on Nike's online and offline platforms. Each pair of these colorways will be priced at $160.