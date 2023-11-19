Nike Air Max DN “Black White” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Max Day of the ongoing year marked the debut of the Air Max Pulse sneaker model, and following the tradition, the Nike Air Max DN sneaker style will be offered for the celebrations of 2024.

The recently surfaced “Black White” colorway of the newly developed model will arrive during Air Max Day 2024. This colorway of the new shoe is completely dressed in a Black/White-Cool Grey-Pure Platinum-Anthracite palette.

The Nike Air Max DN “Black White” is scheduled to make its debut on March 26, 2024, as per the initial reports from Sole Retriever and other sources. Remember that the precise launch date is still pending confirmation. They will be offered with a selling price label of $160 for each pair.

It will be sold by Nike and other select stores, both online and in-store. Following the launch of this hue, multiple iterations are scheduled to hit shelves throughout the year 2024.

Nike Air Max DN “Black White” shoes will make their debut for Air Max Day 2024

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

Air Max Day is not like a regular day on the footwear calendar, rather, it is an international festival that pays tribute to the illustrious history of Nike's Air Max collections, which kicked off in 1987.

The Air Max range was an early innovator in the visible Air unit, which effectively placed Nike on the path to becoming the world's leading sneaker brand. These padded treasures have gone through a seemingly endless number of variations throughout their history, each one expressing its tale and expressing the times in which it was created.

Sneaker enthusiasts are already getting excited about the most recent addition to this legendary collection, the Nike Air Max DN, even though the celebration on March 26 is still quite a ways off.

The Nike Air Max DN, the newest member of the Air Max family, is elevating the concept of visible cushioning to a whole new dimension. The heel counter of this shoe features an innovative style that boldly exhibits four enormous air bubbles.

These bubbles are positioned in the center of a TPU unit that stabilizes them as they are encased in a dense layer of foam. The top layer of the shoe features an original design, made of a mesh that has been precisely constructed, and it features a swirling pattern of waves that is sewn all along its surface.

The heel is highlighted with a TPU counter that has a dazzling iridescent appearance and a redesigned Tuned Air emblem that now contains the letters "DN" instead of "TN."

Here's an in-hand look at the upcoming sneaker model (Image via Instagram/@snkr_flower)

The Swoosh label will be offering the Nike Air Max DN in four unique hues on Air Max Day 2024. As of now, the sneaker community has received early looks at the stated colorway. These iterations will arrive in two variants: women's exclusive and grade school sizes.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max DN sneakers that will be accessible in the coming months of 2024. Those curious to buy them are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh's site or install the SNKRS app for quick notifications.