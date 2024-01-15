Nike Air Max Dn “Volt” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max Dn shoe design will be available for the Air Max Day celebrations 2024. This new model follows the Air Max Day tradition that welcomed the Air Max Pulse sneaker model in 2023.

The forthcoming model will be offered in the "Volt" makeup, which recently emerged online. This particular version of the new sneaker is entirely dressed in a color scheme consisting of Volt/Black-Volt Glow-Sequoia hues.

Initial reports from Sole Retriever and other sources indicate that the Nike Air Max Dn "Volt" will be released for the first time on March 26, 2024. Please keep in mind that the exact date of the launch has yet to be confirmed.

Each pair will be sold with a price tag of $160, and they will be available for purchase. In addition to being offered in-store and online, it will be sold by Nike and a few other select retailers, as per reports.

The introduction of this shade will be followed by the release of multiple variants scheduled for purchase throughout the year 2024.

Nike Air Max Dn “Volt” sneakers feature visible Air units underneath

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Dn sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

Since 1987, the Air Max label has been continuously growing its story of creativity and style, and the Air Max Dn, which is an advanced successor to the popular Air Max Tn (which is marketed as the Air Max Plus), is going to be an important chapter in this narrative.

The Air Max Dn is a remarkable example of Nike's forward-thinking approach, as it features an entirely redesigned Air unit that was developed to cater to the requirements of those who wear shoes daily and place equal importance on style and comfort.

One of the most notable distinguishing features of this fresh model is the Air unit, which can be seen clearly at the heel via the distinctive round windows. This progressive design implies a re-tuned approach to air pressure, which may facilitate the provision of focused cushioning that is per the spontaneous motion of foot striking.

Take a closer look at the side panels of the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

Following its first release in a colorway featuring black makeup, the Air Max Dn has now been shown off in a colorway that features an electric Volt tint. In addition to contributing a dramatic burst of power to the overall appearance of the sneaker, this brilliant yellow-green tint has profound historical origins in Nike Running, dating way back to 1995.

This vibrant color is complemented by a shiny silver midsole and clean black accents, further emphasizing the shoe's contemporary appearance. This most recent design is identified by the fresh Nike Air Max Dn trademark, which has been strategically positioned on the shoe's tongue and heel counter.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max Dn “Volt” colorway that will supposedly arrive in the next few months. Nike fans and other curious shoppers are advised to stay in touch for timely alerts on the shoe by signing up on Nike’s site.