Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn Silver Bullet shoes: Everything we know so far

The Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn Silver Bullet colorway most recently emerged online. The early-in-hand look at this collaborative sneaker was shared on the Instagram story of @clint419. As the name suggests, this shoe is mostly covered in silver and complimented with white and red accents.

Reports indicate that the Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn "Silver Bullet" will not be available to the general public now. Nevertheless, be sure to check back for updates, as this pair might become available in the near future, as reported by HypeBeast and other similar sources.

More details about the Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn Silver Bullet shoes

Expand Tweet

With the introduction of the "Silver Bullet" variant of the Nike Air Max Dn, Supreme has expanded its inventory of sneakers, providing sneaker fans with additional colors to choose from. This fresh offering is an ode to the legendary Air Max 97, highlighting Supreme's relationship with Nike and paying homage to historical styles.

These additions are intended to broaden the range of options available to collectors by combining facets of nostalgia and innovation, and they are designed to reflect the ever-changing trajectory of sneaker culture.

On the Supreme x Air Max Dn "Silver Bullet," the foundation has been constructed of silver mesh, and the outer layers are made of synthetic materials that match flawlessly. The logo of "Supreme" is conspicuously exhibited on the lateral side, which adds an air of authenticity to the product.

As a nod to the original "Silver Bullet" Air Max 97, the layout features recognizable TPU shank clips that are adorned with red Swoosh insignia.

Expand Tweet

Putting the finishing touches on the style is the robust black rubber outer sole unit along with the energetic air-cushioned midsole in white. Co-branded boxes will be used to package the sneakers, and additional accessories will be included.

Be on the lookout for the Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn Silver Bullet shoes that will potentially be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Fans can stay in touch with the partnering labels for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the Silver Bullet colorway, the Supreme x Nike has offered another Air Max Dn shoe in black. This shoe was most recently dropped on February 22, 2024. They were priced at $170 per pair.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE