Megan Thee Stallion x Nike Air Max 97 "Something for Thee Hotties" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Megan Thee Stallion x Nike Air Max 97 "Something for Thee Hotties" sneaker colorways recently appeared online. This exclusive sneaker drop coincides with her much-hyped collaborative gym wear range.

The Megan Thee Stallion x Nike Air Max 97 "Something for Thee Hotties" shoes will supposedly arrive on February 20, 2024, as per preliminary reports. Reportedly, these shoes will be sold on Nike's online and offline sites. These shoes are marked with a $210 price tag for each pair.

More details about the Megan Thee Stallion x Nike Air Max 97 "Something for Thee Hotties" shoes

Take a closer look at the upcoming customizable Megan Thee Stallion x Nike Air Max 97 colorways (Image via Nike)

This sneaker partnership, which coincides with her much-anticipated gym gear collection and has been designated "Something For Thee Hotties" by You, encourages fans and shoe lovers alike to walk inside the creative domain of one of the most dynamic musicians in the music industry.

The Air Max 97 "Something For Thee Hotties" By You concept is a canvas for personal expression, and it was driven by Megan Thee Stallion's distinctive flair and vivid persona. This move demonstrates Nike's dedication to providing people with individualized, immersive experiences.

The purpose of the partnership is to capture the fundamentals of balance while also incorporating a touch of Megan's unique flair. The inspiration for the collaboration came from the patterns of fire and winter.

The shoe is made of high-quality leather embellished with glitter that does not flake, ensuring that your footwear will sparkle with every step you take, reflecting the exuberant spirit of the celebrity.

As a tribute to Megan's passion for "shoewelry," participants will have the opportunity to decorate their shoes with a pair of shiny earrings that will pierce both the upper and the tongue.

This will add a distinctive touch that is sure to attract attention. The translucent outsole functions as an additional canvas, presenting motifs inspired by the year 2000, creating a nostalgic and contemporary appearance.

The description of these shoes on Nike’s site reads:

“Inspired by the sparkling balance of fire and ice, premium leather with non- flaking glitter adds the perfect amount of flash. Personalize your look with one of Meg’s favorite "shoewelry" pieces—a set of silver earrings on the pierced upper and tongue top. Then customize the translucent outsole with Y2K-inspired graphics. Let your inner Hottie shine!“

Be on the lookout for the Megan Thee Stallion x Nike Air Max 97 "Something for Thee Hotties" shoes that will be accessible in the next few days. Those interested are advised to stay in touch with Swoosh's website for timely alerts on their release.