Nike Air Max 1 “Iron Grey” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max 1 “Iron Grey” rendition recently emerged on the internet. This variant of the Air Max 1 silhouette will be decked in a Light Bone/Iron Grey-Cashmere-Photon Dust-Summit White palette.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Iron Grey” rendition is anticipated to enter the shoe world sometime during the spring season of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold online as well as in physical locations of Nike, alongside a bunch of connected retail stores. They will be dropped with a selling price label of $140 per pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max 1 “Iron Grey” shoes

A closer look at the Nke Air Max 1 Iron Grey shoes (Image via Instagram/@everythingairmax)

With the release of a new "Iron Grey" hue, Nike Sportswear is expanding its already rich Air Max 1 collection. This brand-new addition blends a classic appearance with a contemporary twist, making it suitable for a wide range of interests. In the sector of athletic footwear, it highlights Nike's commitment to combining forward-thinking design with classic aesthetics.

A special combination of mesh, textured leather, and suede is utilized on the Air Max 1, which is available in a variety of colors, including Light Bone, Iron Grey, Cashmere, Photon Dust, and Summit White.

The Iron Grey colorway is distinguished by its suede Swooshes, leather sections, vamp, tongue, insole, and heel labeling, among other prominent features. The precise, skilled work that is added to the entire composition by the rubber outer sole unit, which features small speckles, highlights the devotion of the business to providing high-quality products, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit.

A worn midsole with exposed Air Max heel components is featured on this model, which contributes to the overall visual appeal of the shoe.

Closer look at the heels and tongues (Image via Instagram/@everythingairmax)

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max 1 “Iron Grey” colorway that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Nike fans and other interested readers are advised to get in touch with the Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their release details.

More colorways of Air Max 1 model were presented by Swoosh label in the past few weeks, including “Thunder Blue,” “King’s Day,” and “Since ‘72.” These colorways will also be offered via the Nike platforms, both online and offline.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE