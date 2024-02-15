Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Light Smoke Grey” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Light Smoke Grey” rendition is set to be released in the upcoming weeks of February 2024. The model, which was recently presented by the Swoosh label, is entirely decked in a Light Grey/Light Armory Blue/Sail/Black color palette.

Initial reports by Sneaker Bar Detroit and the House of Heat noted that the date of release wasn't confirmed by the Swoosh label. However, according to SNKRDunk Magazine, the shoe is set to be released on Thursday. That being said, Nike has yet to officially disclose the exact date of release of the shoe.

According to Nike's official website, the Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Light Smoke Grey” iteration will be dropped in men’s sizes with a retail price of $185 per pair. They will be sold by the online as well as offline sites of Nike, alongside a few other linked merchants.

More details about the Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Light Smoke Grey” shoes

A closer look at the Nike Air Max Plus Drift shoe (Image via Nike)

Nike Sportswear will be showcasing its newest creations in preparation for Air Max Day 2024. Whether it's the latest Air Max Plus Drift or the more current Air Max Dn, Nike keeps putting out new models. The latest Air Max Plus Drift colorway, "Light Smoke Grey," is now at the front and center.

The pair features a combination of White, Light Armory Blue, Sail, and Light Smoke Grey shades. A gradient reminiscent of the trendy "Sunset" color gives its airy mesh basis a modern vibe. The synthetic cage reinforcements as well as heels in Light Smoke Grey provide further strength.

The wearer can find additional Grey on the midsole, which proudly displays the apparent Air Max components that provide impressive padding. Black tongue accents and white laces set off by an ice semi-translucent outsole complete the shoe.

Take a look at the heels and tongues (Image via Nike)

The description of these shoes on the brand’s website reads:

“Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus Drift, a "tuned" Air experience that offers premium stability and cushioning. Featuring airy mesh, gradient coloring and the original wavy design lines, it celebrates your defiant style.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max Plus Drift “Light Smoke Grey” colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Nike fans and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with the Nike site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the “Light Smoke Grey” iteration, Nike Inc. will also offer other colorways of Air Max Plus Drift design in the coming weeks, namely “Black/Vintage Green” and “All-Day.” These two variants will also be dropped with a $185 price tag. They will be traded via Nike’s stores and other merchants.

