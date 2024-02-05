Nike Air Max Plus Drift “All Day” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max Plus Drift “All Day” rendition recently surfaced on the internet. This variant of the model is entirely decked in a Black/Field Purple-Laser Orange-Bright Crimson palette.

The Nike Air Max Plus Drift “All Day” sneakers are predicted to be dropped on February 15, 2024, as per preliminary reports. Reportedly, these shoes will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, alongside a bunch of affiliated retail merchants. They will be sold with a retail price label of $185 for each pair.

More details about the Nike Air Max Plus Drift “All Day” sneakers

Expand Tweet

Nike's Air Max line undergoes an annual advancement, which includes the introduction of fresh offerings alongside the revision of classics. The Air Max Plus, which was first invented by Sean McDowell in 1997 and introduced in subsequent years, has been given a revamp in the shape of the Air Max Plus Drift for the year 2024.

The sneaker community has already recorded the “Phantom/Cacao Wow” rendition, which was teased a few days ago, and now we have a public view of a different launch hue of the item, which is the “All Day” edition.

A captivating gradient mesh basis is featured on the top layer of the Nike Air Max Plus Drift “All Day.” This foundation shifts from purple at the toe to red on the midfoot and finally to orange and yellow near the collar area, and it captures the essence of a vibrant sunset.

In this Drift version, the outlines of the layout are traced by black wavy TPU additions, which are considerably more prominent than in previous editions. Red trimmings are used to enhance the outlines.

Expand Tweet

The Swoosh label pays attention to the rich history of the footwear by preserving the core characteristics of the initially released Air Max Plus by incorporating Tuned Air insignia on the insole in addition to a prominent "Tuned Air" marking on the black heel tab.

Swoosh insignia is given a fresh spot at the heel of the sneaker, where it is displayed in red on the lateral side and black on the medial side, putting an understated spin on the company's logo.

On the bottom, there is a smooth black midsole that is fitted with Tuned Air components in both the forefoot plus the heel. These units ensure that the Air Max Plus provides the famed softness and stability that are associated with the shoe. A rubber outer sole unit that is black and multicolored offers the final detail, ensuring that the shoe is both durable and traction-friendly.

Expand Tweet

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Max Plus Drift “All Day” sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days. Those curious to get these pairs are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh's site for timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

Read more: 5 upcoming Nike Air Max releases of 2024

Besides the “All Day” variant, the Swoosh brand will offer more colorways of the Nike Air Max Plus Drift model in the coming weeks. Colorways including “Light Smoke Grey” and “Phantom/Cacao Wow” are also planned for the coming weeks of 2024.

While the former is anticipated to be launched sometime during the spring season, the latter will potentially arrive on February 15. Both of these colorways will be marked with a $185 price tag. They will also be sold online as well as offline locations of Nike and a bunch of its linked merchants.