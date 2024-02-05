Stussy x Nike LD-1000 SP Action Green sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Stussy x Nike LD-1000 SP "Action Green" sneakers recently appeared online. These shoes feature the eponymous Action Green makeup with black accents all over.

As per preliminary reports, the newly emerged Stussy x Nike LD-1000 SP Action Green shoes are anticipated to launch sometime during Fall 2024. These pairs are predicted to be sold via Nike.com, Stussy.com, and a few brick-and-mortar and online retailers. There are men's sizes available, and the selling price is $110.

More details about the Stussy x Nike LD-1000 SP Action Green sneakers

With the reintroduction of the Nike LD-1000, an influential long-distance running sneaker from 1977, Nike's talent for bringing back classic designs is once again front and center. At the most recently held SNKRS Live display, the company unveiled the Air Peg 2K5 and the LD-1000, which had previously been withdrawn for safety reasons.

The LD-1000 was declared to be back in the lineup. In addition to the GR hues that are in the works, Stussy, a longtime partner of Nike, will release an exclusive edition of the model when it returns.

Taking a cue from the original, the Stussy x Nike LD-1000 SP Action Green is a daring, modern take on the classic sneaker. The partnership brings a vibrant, prominent shade of action green on the top, a combination of sandwich mesh and suede sections on the toe, vamp, and eye stays.

A dramatic appearance is added to the footwear by balancing this bold color scheme with striking black embellishments on the Swoosh, heel tab, and sock liner. An action green lace fastener and a clean white tongue bring out the design's best features through a vivid color distinction that will be hard to forget.

The heel features an identical action green hue of Stussy's distinctive logo, making for an arresting design. Simultaneously, the Nike tongue tag has undergone a meticulous revamp, showcasing the classic statement regarding the brand's commitment to producing footwear for professional athletes.

A sail-colored foam midsole completes the design, subtly referencing the sneaker's retro origins. With this midsole and the rubber outsole featuring a black waffle tread structure, this new edition prioritizes both style and practicality.

Be on the lookout for the Stussy x Nike LD-1000 SP Action Green shoes that will be dropped in the coming months of 2024.

FAQs

1) Is this the first collaboration between Nike and Stussy?

No, this isn't the first collaboration between Nike and Stussy. The two labels first partnered back in 2001.

2) What are other Nike x Stussy collabs?

Nike and Stussy have collaborated on multiple occasions in the past. In 2023, the duo launched the Vandal High, Air Flight 89 Low, and Air Penny 2 models.

3) What are other Nike collabs coming in 2024?

There are more Nike collabs coming up this year, some of them being Rayssa Real x Nike SB Dunk Low, Stash x Air Max 95, and Patta x Air Max 1.