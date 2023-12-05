Nike Air Flight 89 Low x Stussy “Pecan” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Once again, Nike Inc. and longtime collaborator Stussy have collaborated on a sneaker design: the Nike Air Flight 89 Low. The two labels have created three colorways of the Nike Air Flight 89: "Black White," "Habanero Red," and "Pecan."

The Nike Air Flight 89 Low x Stussy “Pecan” shoes are all set to make their debut on December 13, 2023. These sneakers will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $160. They will be accessible from Nike’s SNKRS App and other connected retail vendors.

Nike Air Flight 89 Low x Stussy “Pecan” shoes are adorned with snakeskin elements on top

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming collab shoe (Image via Nike)

In the course of their respective histories, Stussy and Nike have both experienced a great deal of creativity. While Stussy has established itself as a streetwear brand, Nike Inc. has been a dominant force in the world of athletic apparel.

They go beyond just offering goods to mark the traverse of cultural boundaries and the development of style through the joint projects that they have created. Both companies have chosen to reinterpret the Nike Air Flight 89 design for their most recent drop. They have done so by reimagining the footwear in three different appealing adaptations, one of which is called "Pecan."

This palette features uppers that are lavishly decked out in crisp white additions, which are enhanced with touches of the eponymous Pecan hues all over the shoe. These sneakers feature a structure made entirely of high-quality leather across the whole exterior. Both the toe caps and the side sections of these shoes have been adorned with perforations for optimum ventilation.

The overall appearance is further enhanced by the snakeskin components that are shaded and located on the side wall. As for branding intricate details, the "SS" sign from Stussy, the graffiti insignia from Stussy on the tongue flaps, the Swooshes on the exterior walls, and the Nike Air marks on the heel blocks are located on the shoe.

Expand Tweet

In addition to that, the sail-colored midsole is covered in a speckled pattern. These pecan outer sole units below these midsoles are bonded meticulously, making them a perfect match.

The swoosh patches on the side panels, the lace fasteners, and the logo imprints on the tongue flaps all receive an additional dose of flair brought about by the final layer of Pecan details.

For those who are unaware, Nike and Stussy have previously collaborated on the release of many other pairs of shoes. The duo redesigned some of the most popular sneaker models produced by the Swoosh label, including the Air Force 1, the Air Max Penny 2, the Air Max 2013, the SB Dunk Low, and others. The footwear community enthusiastically embraced these joint pairs.

The description of this “Pecan” colorway on the SNKRS app reads,

“Nike and Stüssy are at it again, this time reimagining a fan favorite hoops shoe. Smooth White leather, Pecan accents and custom snakeskin-textured overlays up the luxe factor of the '89 original. Nike Air cushioning in the midsole ensures comfort, and Stüssy’s signature double-S logo (and Nike x Stüssy co-branding at the tongue) bring home the design.”

Expand Tweet

Mark your calendars for the planned Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 Low “Pecan” colorway that will be accessible in the coming days. Stay in touch with the Swoosh’s SNKRS app for quick alerts on their arrival.

Together, they have created not only the "Pecan" version of the Nike Air Flight 89 silhouette but also two other visually appealing colorways, "Habanero" and "Black," which will be released alongside the "Pecan" version.

A pair of either of these versions will also cost $160. These will be sold through the online and offline stores of the collaborating labels.