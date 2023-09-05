Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 Low SP "White Habanero Red" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Beaverton's Swoosh once again teamed up with its frequent partner Stussy for another Nike Air Flight 89 Low sneaker pack. This latest pack comprises three colorways of the Nike Air Flight 89 model, namely "Black White," "White Pecan," and "White Habanero Red." The detailed look at the "White Habanero Red" variant was most recently shared by Le Syndrome's Instagram page.

The recently emerged Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 Low SP "White Habanero Red" shoes will supposedly be released sometime during the holiday season 2023, as stated by Sole Retriever.

The formal launch date has yet to be announced by the partnering labels. These low-top collab shoes will be offered with a fixed price tag of $160 per pair. They will most likely be sold by the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and Stussy, alongside their linked retail merchants.

Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 Low SP "White Habanero Red" shoes are accented with snakeskin details on top

The association involving Stussy and Nike extends back over twenty years and has resulted in some of the world's finest sneaker designs. A few weeks ago, the two manufacturers created a three-pack of different hues for the Nike Vandal High shoe. The Nike Air Flight 89 Low will be the next product of collaboration between the two renowned labels, who will continue their efforts on retro models.

Sneaker aficionados hold a high regard for the classic Nike Air Flight 89 sneaker design, which will be marking its 35th milestone in the year 2024. These shoes share a comparable sole unit as the noted Air Jordan 4 signature silhouette. A planned release timeframe immediately before the year 2024 is a clue that the Swoosh label intends to capitalize on Stussy to assist in kickstarting a greater demand for the model.

The Nike Air Flight 89 Low has been reimagined by Stussy in a trio of new colorways: "Black White," "White Pecan," and "White Habanero Red." So far, the sneaker community has received an early look at the "White Habanero Red" colorway.

Snakeskin details can be spotted in some of the earliest looks at the "White Habanero Red" colorway; however, it is currently unknown whether or not this component will be featured on all three incarnations of the shoe.

It is also essential to point out that the low-top edition of the Air Flight 89 sneaker design has been created under the latest partnership. For the unversed, this will be the very first time that the low-top style of the stated silhouette will be offered to the general public.

Stussy mounts its initials "SS" logo over the snakeskin-inspired topping near the toe boxes of the "White Habanero Red" iteration. The streetwear fashion label places its graffiti emblem on top of the tongue flap below the Swoosh's characteristic Air branding marks. Both of these modifications are part of the "White Habanero Red" iteration.

Leather is used throughout the remainder of the model's structure. This colorway boasts perforations on the toe box as well as areas of the midfoot. The Nike Swoosh, the inner lining, the Nike Air branding, the TPU eyelet, and the piping on the leather heel strip are all done in a vibrant shade of red. Furthermore, the snakeskin-inspired embellishments are also positioned above the similar red underlays.

Underfoot is a repurposed rubber outer sole unit in white and red coloration, along with an AJ4 midsole in red and sail coloration.

Add the forthcoming Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 "White Habanero Red" shoes to your watchlist. If you're willing to acquire them, you can receive updates on confirmed release dates by signing up on Nike's website or using the SNKRS app.